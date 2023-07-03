Saturday night was one to remember for one of Guam’s most experienced mixed martial artists, JJ Ambrose. With a total of 45 professional fights under his belt coming into this bout, Ambrose earned yet another main event billing - this time in Shuriken Fight Series 15 in Glenfield, New Zealand.

There isn’t much out there that “Superman” hasn’t come across. On short notice, and with an even more limited training schedule due to Typhoon Mawar, JJ Ambrose did what he has consistently done best over the last 20 years, taking a fight under less-than-ideal circumstances, overcoming adversity and, in the end, finding a way to win.

Pro-Guam

JJ Ambrose and his wife, Francesca Ambrose, who own and run Steel Athletics, have utilized the facility to do their part to promote a healthy lifestyle, while also creating opportunities for local mixed martial artists to work on their skill sets in a competitive arena via the Glorified Sparring events.

Since moving to Guam permanently after years of visiting his in-laws, JJ Ambrose has made a point to host the majority of his fight camps locally, believing that the talent on island is more than adequate to help prepare him for his biggest fights.

Just as he has in previous matchups, he finished the last couple of weeks of fight camp in a location relatively near to his fight-night location to account for climate, the difference in time zones, and just about every other variable that could impact his performance. In this case, that ended up being at Absolute MMA in Melbourne, Australia.

In the night’s main event, a welterweight title fight, JJ Ambrose was matched up against John Vake, New Zealand’s top welterweight outside of the UFC, and someone who he was, for all intents and purposes, brought in to lose against.

Vake trains with and is cornered by UFC champion Israel Adesanya, along with UFC standouts Kai Kara France and Dan Hooker. Vake’s team members were hoping a win over a fighter like “Superman” would propel their guy into the limelight, potentially earning him a shot in the UFC.

Having been in the game for such a long time, this is something that wasn’t lost on JJ Ambrose as he dug into his training at Absolute MMA.

“I was definitely brought in to lose against John Vake. Outside the UFC, he’s the No. 1 welterweight in New Zealand. His corner was stacked with the likes of Israel Adesanya, Kai Kara France and Dan Hooker. I definitely felt the pressure, but I had a great camp at Steel Athletics and I finished the last few weeks at Absolute MMA in Melbourne, Australia," he told The Guam Daily Post.

JJ Ambrose felt those tough days away from his family were crucial to his win over Vake.

“I literally slept on a small military cot in a small room above the gym. It was what I needed - to live that Spartan lifestyle of just eating, sleeping, and training. It was well worth it in the end. The striking paid off as it helped me to clinch a win by decision," he said.

Overcoming adversity

JJ Ambrose, like many others in our community, was dealing with a lot at home after Typhoon Mawar.

He juggled his training while also trying to help the community bounce back, and having to wonder if his family’s business would be able to survive the damage itself.

All of those concerns weighed heavily on his mind during the lead-up to this fight.

“I felt a lot of pressure, to be honest. With the typhoon nearly destroying my gym, seeing the devastation in the community, and also knowing that Guam hasn’t had an MMA victory in almost a year, I knew I had to get it done tonight. Anxiety was in overdrive for weeks," he said. "This win means so much more than just this fight, it represents the resilience that I see in our people every day. Physically, I’m relatively unscathed aside from some sore shins from kicking, but, mentally and emotionally, I’m drained.”

Next chapter

After he added another title belt to his list of accomplishments, JJ Ambrose took the time to announce his retirement from MMA.

He said he hoped Vake would eventually get his chance in the UFC and that while he himself, while close multiple times, never fought under the premier company's banner, he was more than fulfilled by his prolific MMA career.

“When I started fighting in 2003, that was the dream: get signed by the UFC. Along the way, I met some amazing people, including my wife. I was blessed to travel to places I only used to see on TV as a kid," he told the Post. "I didn’t have a perfect career, but, man, have I lived!”

JJ Ambrose has amassed an impressive 36-10 record over his career, learning from each experience throughout his journey. Now he is ready to focus all those lessons learned and apply them to his family life.

“This is a dream. Tonight, I put on my gloves for the last time. It’s been such a great adventure over these last 20 years, but it’s time to devote my attention to my family. They’ve sacrificed so much, especially during this last camp. I’m ready to see my girls," he said.

JJ Ambrose, always the class act, used the last few moments under the spotlight not only to bring awareness to Guam’s typhoon recovery but also to announce that he would donate all his earnings from his fight to assist in the recovery process.

“Thank you to everyone on Guam for supporting me over the years. It was an honor representing the island," JJ Ambrose said.