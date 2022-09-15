Only five weeks have passed since JJ “Superman” Ambrose beat Hoshi Friedrich for the Super Lightweight Division belt in the Hex 23 Fight Series, but the Man of Steel is ready to fly back into the octagon.

On Sept. 23 in California, Sept. 24 Guam time, Ambrose is scheduled to take on Jordan Bailey in Cage Warriors 143. The Welterweight Division fight will go down in San Diego, where fans can check out the match at Humphrey’s By the Bay, or on UFC Fight Pass.

“Jordan doesn’t have anything in his arsenal that can stop my trajectory,” said Ambrose, who is eagerly awaiting to get called up to the UFC.

Immediately following the Friedrich fight, in a post-fight interview, Ambrose called out UFC owner Dana White to invite Ambrose to fight in the UFC. Apparently, Ambrose's plea worked.

“I’ve been talking with the matchmakers at UFC. Essentially, keep doing what I’m doing and my time is just around the corner. Luckily, I enjoy this stuff. Easy choice for me.”

With the Hex belt on display at Steel Athletics, Ambrose’s gym, the Guam-based champ is eager to parlay the experience he gained by winning the title into another victory.

“Fresh off my last victory in Australia, I’m going into this fight with earned confidence,” he said.

Ambrose told The Guam Daily Post that he has not stopped training since his last fight and is ready to fight in the Cage Warriors promotion.

“Every show or competition is important to me,” he said. “I never want to look back and regret not giving it my all. Cage Warriors is no different. I’m always ready.”

“Fight prep is just about finished. I didn’t stop training after the last fight,” he added. “I’m ready!"

Whether in Guam, Australia or wherever he fights, “Superman” is honored and appreciative of the love and encouragement shown by his supporters.

“Whether I’m running at the beach or walking through the grocery store, every fist bump or word of encouragement stays with me long after the moment has passed,” Ambrose said. “Thank you to the people of Guam for always backing me up. It means the world to me.”