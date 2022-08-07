When JJ “Superman” Ambrose (33-9-0) boarded a flight for Melbourne last Sunday, he was prepared to fight Abel Brites (13-7-0) for the Super Lightweight Division title. But 24 hours before the bout, Brites failed to show up for weigh-ins.

With Brites scratched from the Hex 23 Fight Series main card, a bout scheduled to take place in the Melbourne Pavilion in Flemington, Victoria, Australia, the promotion quickly found a replacement. Although Hoshi Friedrich (6-7-0) outweighed Ambrose by 32 pounds, the Guamanian agreed to the fight.

Feeling out his opponent in the first round, the 5-foot-9 Ambrose quickly realized that the 6-foot-1, 28-year-old Australian’s height and weight advantage were going to be a problem.

“After Round 1, I realized the size advantage was pretty significant,” Ambrose said. “His reach and power would be an issue if I played his game. I knew I had to get it to the ground to negate that, so we planned on hitting a takedown when he threw a kick."

Ambrose said that after softening his opponent up a bit, he knew the choke would present itself.

In Round 2, the strategy worked. As Ambrose has done eight times before in his career, he applied a guillotine choke, making his opponent submit.

With career win No. 33 in the record books, the 35-year-old Ambrose will return home next week as a champion.

“Bringing the belt home on Tuesday, all I can think about is showing my daughters,” said Ambrose, the father of three young girls. “I can’t wait for them to see it. I just want them to be proud of their dad."

Before what was supposed to be the Ambrose vs. Brites fight, Ambrose told The Guam Daily Post that he was ready for the fight and that Brites wasn’t going to be able to stop him. Ambrose, who owns Steel Athletics and trains fighters at the gym in Tamuning, said that he tells his fighters that they need to be prepared to fight within four weeks.

Ambrose, who prides himself on his fitness, was ready. Brites, the no-show, never stepped foot on the scale, nor answered the bell.

“When Abel didn’t show up to weigh-ins, I didn’t stress too much about it, just concentrated on what was in my control,” Ambrose said.

When the Hex promoter asked Ambrose if he was willing to fight Friedrich for the belt, he didn’t walk away from the challenge.

“Simple choice, though: fight or don’t fight,” Ambrose said. “I studied what film I could find to develop a game plan. It’s hard without drilling for the exact opponent, but I put in the work throughout camp. I was ready.”

Ambrose, with another belt to show his family and hang in the gym, acknowledged those who helped make the win possible.

“Thanks to everyone that supports me, the people at Steel Athletics who lift me higher than I could reach on my own and the people of Guam who give me a wave or a fist bump in support,” he said. “I can’t express how much that lifts my spirit, even on my worst days.”

Other bouts

• Joshua "Pretty Boy" Riley (4-5-0) def. Jeff "JRock" Mesa (4-4-1), TKO, Featherweight Division

• Junior "The Juggernaut" Tafa (7-4-0) def. Kelvin "The Big Hit" Fitial (15-13-2), KO, Heavyweight Division