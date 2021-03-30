With graduation fast approaching, high school athletes in the class of 2021 who are looking to play beyond the horizon of commencement and farewells are preparing themselves to step up to the college level. Among these ambitious stars is Guam’s own Andre Johnson Jr., first string wide receiver for the Guam High School football team, who will be donning the crimson and grey of the Guilford College Quakers in the Fall.

Johnson signed on to play at the NCAA D3 school this March and joins his teammates, wide receiver Jalen Thach and quarterback Travon Jacobs, fellow seniors who will also be moving up to play college ball. Together, the boys helped lead the Panthers to the high school semifinals in their 2019 season. This was the last full season of high-school football before COVID-19 put the brakes on their run.

But the pandemic won’t be stopping Johnson’s football career, which he said he’s excited to continue.

“It always feels good to sign to the next level,” he says.

It’s not easy to make it to the next level as a football player, with the best athletes from around the country fighting for the top slots. Johnson was no exception in the cutthroat selection process and says he found himself ecstatic when he finally got word back from Guilford,

“The coach hit me back really fast,” he said. “I emailed a lot of coaches and not a lot got back to me.”

He jumped on the opportunity to continue to grow and test himself on the field.

“I thank the coaches over there at Guilford for giving me a shot to see where my skills can go,” he said.

Over at Guilford, he’ll likely continue blitzing into the end zone, with coaches looking to keep him running offense for the Quakers. Always a team player, Johnson knows exactly who it is that helped him reached these new heights.

“I want to thank my linemen. Without them, Travon wouldn’t be able to get us the ball. Without them, this wouldn’t be possible,” he said, crediting the team for helping him shine on the gridiron.

And the Panthers have continued to put in the work over this school year, with help from head football coach Jacob Dowdell, who makes sure that the boys keep their skills sharp in this extended off-season.

“He holds a good program for us called Guam Grinds. So we’re out there every Saturday at 4 o’clock, and we just put in the work along with the other guys.”

Being robbed of his senior season by the pandemic was difficult, he said, “This is our final year, and this was the year we were supposed to turn up together. So for me not to play with my brothers … the rest of the team, it kinda hurt me.”

But looking back over the years, Johnson said he is still glad to have made the awesome memories that he has with the Guam High boys.

“As far as playing with these guys, you know, they bring joy to the game,” he said. “They always want to win. … hanging around with these guys, they’re just cool people.”

According to him, it’s the support from his teammates, his parents, and even from his friends stateside who have been pushing him since he was little, that allowed him to step up his game. Johnson will be carrying all of their well wishes and praise with him as he moves out to North Carolina next school-year, where he’ll continue to push past barriers on the football field.