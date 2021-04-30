Jon Fernandez invites additional private school basketball teams

The Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association altered course on Wednesday, allowing two additional private school teams to join its boys and girls basketball leagues.

Invitations had been extended to the Notre Dame High School Royals boys and St. Paul Christian School Warriors girls basketball teams, but others expressed interest and GDOE indicated it would accommodate the additional teams. The late additions include the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars, St. Paul boys, Academy of Our Lady of Guam, and Notre Dame girls basketball teams.

The original decision to allow only two teams, which was made on a first-come, first-served basis, left the Notre Dame boys team and the St. Paul girls team out of the picture. Upon further consideration, GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez decided to extend additional invitations to allow the Notre Dame and St. Paul student-athletes to play.

“It’s not easy to have to go back and redo an already cramped basketball schedule,” Fernandez said. “However, we decided that ISA needed to put student-athletes first, especially given the fact that this pandemic year has mostly been one of disappointment for many of our young people.

"We felt that it was the right decision to bend backwards and just give the kids a chance to compete."

“We are aware that it has been a difficult year for the entire island, so we are playing our role in making sure that we end 2021 on a good note for our student-athletes,” said Marv Linder, ISA acting league coordinator.