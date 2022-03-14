Jones dedicates UFC fight to his friend, the late Kyle 'Boom' Reyes

Despite the fight ending with the referee hoisting his opponent’s hand in the air, Trevin “5 Star” Jones left the UFC octagon to thunderous applause.

“Kyle Reyes, I wanted to get it done for you tonight,” said Jones, paying tribute to his late friend who died in September 2021 from complications following a routine surgery to repair a torn bicep. “Love you so much.”

Jones on Sunday went against Javid Basharat in UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Basharat won the Bantamweight Division bout by unanimous decision, with judges scoring in Basharat’s favor 30-27, 30-27, 29-28.

For Basharat, the UFC fight was his first-ever fight in the promotion.

After the third and final horn sounded, signaling the end of their time in the ring, Basharat and Jones stood side by side as Basharat was declared the winner. Then, notably, as Basharat geared up for the obligatory post-fight interview, fans found Jones at Basharat’s side again.

It is not how these bouts usually end, with opponents coming together.

But it was clear that Basharat and Jones shared a mutual respect for each other and that there was going to be more to this than the usual spar between fighters. Basharat said Jones had dedicated the fight to his friend, Kyle Reyes.

“I wanted to give a shout-out to Kyle Reyes. Everybody knows I love you, bro,” Jones said. “Last time I was out here he passed away when I was fighting and I wanted to come and get a W for him tonight but I came up short.”

“I know he wanted to dedicate this fight to him. No matter what, win, lose, I wanted him to have the opportunity to give him a shout-out,” Basharat said.

Jones and Basharat went back and forth all three rounds. They traded kicks and punches but ultimately Basharat landed more total and significant strikes for more of the fight. Jones made a strong showing in the second round but was unable to sustain it in the final round.

The 31-year-old Jones holds a 13-8-0 record. Sunday’s loss marks his second-straight loss in the UFC.