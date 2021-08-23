Jones loses to Saidyokub Kakhramonov in UFC Vegas 34

After other potential opponents fell through, Guam’s Trevin “5 Star” Jones finally landed an opponent in Saidyokub Kakhramonov but, unfortunately for the Maite resident, Kakhramonov’s guillotine choke won out and Jones tapped in the third round of the Bantamweight Division bout.

Going into the fight, touted as UFC Vegas 34 and held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Jones weighed 135 pounds. Jones told reporters at a press conference days prior that he was on weight three times in a month and that he’d never kept his weight this low in his life. Kakhramonov, meanwhile, had received the call to fight while he was in Uzbekistan and missed weight, coming in at 138.5 pounds.

In the first round, 25-year-old Kakhramonov pulled the 31-year-old Jones into a guillotine but lost his grip. The second round saw Jones finishing strong, on top of Kakhramonov with a series of strikes to the Uzbekistan native’s head. In the second round, announcers noted Jones was tired.

After Jones’ strong second round, the pair faced off for Round 3. Kakhramonov briefly dropped his hands, staring down Jones, and connected with a kick to Jones’ body. About a minute and a half into the round, Jones went for a takedown, putting an end to the stand-up fight and setting into motion a series of events that would end with him in a choke.

With 28 seconds left in the round, Kakhramonov maneuvered Jones into a guillotine choke to end the bout.

The last time Jones was in the UFC cage, he won over Mario Bautista in the second round of UFC 259 in Las Vegas. Jones delivered a technical knockout to Bautista. Jones’ loss to Kakhramonov ends his UFC undefeated winning streak.