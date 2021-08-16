Jones vs. Martinez UFC bout scheduled for Sunday

After Guam's Trevin "5 Star" Jones’ previous opponent, Ronnie Lawrence, failed to make weight earlier this month and his body began shutting down minutes before weigh-ins, the UFC Bantamweight Division brawl was removed from the fight card.

With the fight scrapped, Jones posted on Instagram that he was sorry he wouldn’t be able to afford a new house for his grandmother.

Disappointed but not distracted, Jones remained in Las Vegas, celebrated his 31st birthday, and waited for the UFC to provide another opponent and set a date.

For Jones, the wait is over.

At noon Sunday (Guam time), on the main card, Jones will take on Mana Martinez at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Jones, who won his previous two UFC fights but had the first, against Timur Valiev, stripped due to his having tested positive for cannabis, will try to keep his undefeated streak in the UFC alive and, finally, purchase a new home for his grandma.

“We still gonna get you that house this year. Love you and see you soon. Chasing that bonus money,” Jones posted on Instagram.