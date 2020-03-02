The Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association announced its 2020 All-Star High School Basketball Team on Monday and named Okkodo High School Bulldogs Jonmichael Lorena league MVP.

With two members garnering first-team selections, Bulldogs’ forward Kevin Cabral joined big-man Lorena,

Rounding out the first team, Simon Sanchez High School Sharks sharpshooting guard Isaiah Malig and forward John Macaldo brought pride to the north.

With one player receiving honors, John F. Kennedy High School Islanders guard Rodson Simina was selected to the top five.

Second-team selections included JFK guard Jeremiah Kintoki, Okkodo guard Lenard Baul, JFK forward Ralf Manalac, George Washington High School forward Brendyn Cruz, and JFK center Dean Weilbacher.