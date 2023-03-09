The Harvest Christian Academy Eagles’ Logan Schembari held his opening service game but lost the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam Islandwide Tennis Tournament 2023 quarterfinal match to Father Duenas Memorial School Friars’ Jonny Jackson 8-1 Tuesday afternoon at the Ninete Tennis Center.

The Eagle frustrated the Friar in the first two games, going up 1-0 then matching the FD sophomore’s intensity in the second game. But as the match continued, Jackson found his range and overpowered the Eagle with strong serves and a lethal forehand.

“I knew that it wasn't going to be a really easy match,” Jackson said. “But I should have prepared a little more.”

Jackson, who admitted his game was a little rusty, like his peer, wasn’t able to practice because of the weather. Rain had kept him off the court and that, plus a determined opponent, caused Jackson problems.

“Everything just felt a little off. My timing was just a little late on every shot,” he said. “It's just frustrating when you can't play at the level that you want.”

Jackson, who entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed, has his sights set on St. John’s School Knights’ No. 1 seed Aarman Sachdev in the semifinals. Jackson has never beaten the reigning MVP in tournament play and knows that knocking off the junior will be no easy feat.

“It's always really fun and challenging because I've been playing against Aarman in the same time for like, six, seven, maybe eight years now and I've never beaten him,” Jackson said. “I've never beaten him in a tournament match. So, hopefully, this is the one.”

In the other three quarterfinal matches, Friars' Dakota Gibson, Harvest's Jacob Ji and Sachdev each received walkover wins to the semifinals.