When Guam’s Joseph Green left Tucson, Arizona, Tuesday morning to compete in the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, his goals were to break his personal record in the men’s 100-meter sprint and proudly represent his island.

He accomplished both.

Late Saturday night, Guam time, Green posted his fastest-ever time in the 100. Green, in the preliminary round Heat No. 4, in 10.84 seconds, broke his personal record and qualified for the main heats. In the main heats, in Heat No. 7, Green posted a 10.91, about 0.7 slower than needed to qualify for the semifinals.

“From just the warmup, I was feeling really good. My body and legs were loose and I was just in the moment,” he said.

“I didn’t really get the best start, but I definitely picked it up once I hit my top-end speed and was lucky enough to put the lean on the guy to my left for that qualifying spot,” added Green, a member of the University of Arizona men’s track and field team.

Green told The Guam Daily Post that this has been his most significant race.

“This race is definitely a huge positive for me,” he said. “I mean, a PR always is but to do it (at) world championships is even more memorable.”

Between Green’s first and second race, too much time elapsed and the 21-year-old’s body began cooling down.

“My warmup went great, but from waiting a while in the call room my muscles got cold, and I just wasn’t as warm as I hoped I would be, which led me to be pretty tired in the race,” he said. “All in all, it was sub-11, so I’m still pretty happy with the performance.”

With that, Green prepares to depart Budapest and return to school. But he will do so quite a bit lighter than when his journey began. Several days after arriving in Hungary, his luggage had not arrived. Despite the lost luggage, Green will always remember his performance and praised those who made the trip a reality.

“I just want to thank my family, my coaches, everyone here on the Oceania team and everyone back home for their huge support,” Green said. “It really means a lot to have a whole island behind me and being there with me in every step of the race.”