In a recent news release, the Guam Track and Field Association announced that Joseph Green, a former Father Duenas Memorial School Friar, was selected to represent Guam at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Green, who attends the University of Arizona where he is a member of their Division I track and field team, will compete in the 100-meter race. Green’s current personal best in the 100 meters is 10.93 seconds but he feels confident coming into the Worlds that he has done enough work to improve on that time.

“I am definitely a lot more comfortable and a lot less nervous than I was last year, partially because I feel more prepared and more confident this time around,” Green said. “I’ve had an awesome training session this summer with my coach back at the University of Arizona along with a solid lifting program. I’m feeling really loose but strong at the same time, unlike last year when I was just coming off of an injury and was kind of worried about running.”

Green said he has high expectations.

“My main goal is to make it to the next round and to hit a 10.5,” he said.

As Guam’s lone representative at the World Championships, Green said he feels a sense of pride as he is able to show the world what Guam can do.

“It is definitely one of the best feelings in the world to be chosen to represent Guam and I am proud to see our flag flying amongst the others in the stadium. It just goes to show that even though we are a small island, we are still part of this world,” he said.

Green said he's a bit lonely, but he won’t let it affect his performance.

“Some teammates would be great, I won’t lie. The flights here were really lonely and even just to have someone else from back home here too would be great, not only for comfort but also for support,” he said.

Green will be going into his final year at the University of Arizona this year and he will be heading straight back to campus once he’s done competing in Budapest.

“My coach back there said I would be taking a couple of weeks off from training but after that, it’s right back to work,” he said.

The World Athletics Championships is the premiere event, hosted by World Athletics, and features approximately 2,000 athletes representing over 200 nations. It's the third-largest sporting event in the world.