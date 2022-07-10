The Guam Track and Field Association announced that Joseph Green, a graduate of Father Duenas Memorial School and a current member of the Minot State University Beavers Men’s Track and Field Team, has been selected to represent Guam at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Green said he's excited to be competing in the 200-meter event.

"It’s my main event and even though I haven’t hit a new PR for it in a while, I’m looking forward to running it," he added.

Green, who has a personal best of 22.01 seconds in the 200-meter, will compete July 18.

"Being able and chosen to run for Guam at such a high-level meet really gives me the confidence boost, because it shows that people believe in me and that I could achieve something great for them," Green said. "I want to return the favor by just doing more than the best I can and get further than anyone else has done in the past."

The WAC is a premier event and will see approximately 2,000 athletes representing over 200 nations. This year's championships will be held at the newly-built Hayward Field at the University of Oregon and will be the first time the U.S. hosts the event. The WAC, held biennially, is the third-largest sporting event in the world.

Last month, during the 2022 Pacific Mini Games in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Green competed in the 100-meters, where he ran a personal best in 10.99, becoming the first athlete from Guam to break 11 seconds since PhilAm Garcia accomplished the feat in 2005.