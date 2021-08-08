Josiah Mendiola’s journey to Utah started with loss

If managing weight and staying in shape before the coronavirus pandemic was as issue, the COVID-crisis was a serious obstacle for student-athletes to overcome.

With the island’s students locked down at home, desperately trying to navigate the inherent difficulties of distance learning, waiting to play turned into a prolonged period for gaining weight.

Before the pandemic, when students were in a normal educational setting, there was routine: wake up, get ready for school, hop on the bus, go to class, eat lunch, go back to class and play sports.

During the pandemic, with little or nothing to look forward to and train for, routine gave way to complacency and some student-athletes, even ones with the highest pedigrees, fell victim to lethargy, procrastination and bad eating habits.

For Josiah Mendiola, 14, an incoming freshman at Simon Sanchez High School, poor eating and time-use choices had led to 40-pounds of unwanted weight gain.

“I didn’t really do anything during the pandemic,” Mendiola said. “I just stayed in my house and played games. That’s it.”

Without much - if anything - to train for or look forward to, Mendiola topped the scales at an unprecedented-for-him 225 pounds.

Somewhere between the easing of restrictions for contact sports and leveling up in League of Legends, Minecraft or whichever video games Mendiola and his buddies had been engaging in at the time, opportunity presented itself for international play.

Tony Costa, a Guam Rugby Club board member and head coach of the U14 Barbarians, told his squad that they had been invited to compete in the North American International 7s rugby tournament in Salt Lake City, Utah. The NAI7, serving as the U.S. national championships, attracts college recruiters from the country’s most-respected programs. And with 17 Guamanians playing NCAA and USA Rugby Division I, the sport, the tournament, and Guam’s participation in it is a big deal.

But with tournament's rigidly-enforced 185-pound maximum weight limit, the scales weren’t tipping in Mendiola’s favor that he would have a spot on the team.

Mendiola wasn't the only player in jeopardy of losing a coveted position, three other players had succumbed to weight gain and the team was in jeopardy of not having enough players to field a squad.

"A number of boys gained a lot of weight due to the pandemic and fell behind in school work," Costa said. ... "Josiah and Adrian (Bordallo) really led the way in the weight-losing efforts."

Out of the four boys who needed to cut weight, Mendiola was the only player to make the team. However, Bordallo lost 40 pounds and Costa is extremely proud of his effort.

"I felt like, out of the four boys that were trying cut weight for a spot on the U14s, Josiah and Adrian Bordallo showed most commitment," Costa said.

Costa said that Mendiola's dad would send daily video messages of his morning workout sessions he was doing outside of practice.

"He also committed to a keto diet," added Costa.

In danger of not making the team, instead of sulking and continuing with bad eating and exercise habits, Mendiola set down the game controller, ditched the chips and made making the team his No. 1 priority.

“I sacrificed a lot,” Mendiola said. “I would wake up in the morning and go running, come to practice and then go running again. I did it so I can come and play for the team.”

Mendiola told The Guam Daily Post that he had been snacking on junk food, but exchanged sugary, high-carbohydrate snacks for green vegetables a healthier lifestyle.

For Mendiola, early in the pandemic, it was sodas galore. But with a spot on the Utah squad hanging precariously in the balance, he switched to drinking “water, all the time,” he said.

As the tournament approached, the Barbarians needed one player to make weight. Without Mendiola, there weren't enough players to field a team. Costa needed Mendiola, not just to field a team, but for his proven leadership abilities.

"Siah is a beast of a player and brings strength, courage and pride to every game," Costa said. "He is one of those players that helps set the tone of confidence of the team."

About a month before leaving to Utah, recognizing Mendiola's commitment to losing weight, Costa took him aside and shared the stark reality. His weight was getting close, but it wasn't close enough.

"I told him, when he finally weighed less than 200 pounds, that if he doesn't make weight, then the U14s could not play in the tournament due to a minimum-player requirement," Costa said. "He obviously took this to heart. But he also took notice that two other boys started giving up. And this kid has no quit in him."

At the two-day tournament, which was held July 24-25, Mendiola was one of the key players that led the Barbarians to, out of 16 teams, a fourth-place finish.

Mendiola said that his high-level play was inspired to “bring something home to the island."

"I am humbled to be able to coach a kid with this much determination," Costa said.

"The chemistry of the team was unreal, and his teammates encouraged him all season. At the end of the day, not many kids can do what he has done," added Costa.