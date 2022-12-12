GUAM PROFESSIONAL CYCLING: Euro Cycling Trips, Guam's only professional cycling team, from left, Edward Oinerang, Peter Lombard, Simeon Green, Dan Aponik, Blayde Blas, Niels Verdijck and Guillaume Soula gather Dec. 11, 2022, after completing the 2022 Tour of Guam in Hagåtña. Matt Weiss/The Guam Daily Post
There was no denying Joyce Calma a third straight Guam Cycling Federation national championship, as she powered through the 105-kilometer Tour of Guam course in 3 hours, 53 minutes, 7.3 seconds, around eight minutes faster than she ever had before.
“I trained for this day,” said Calma, fighting to catch her breath and experiencing cramps after crossing the finish line in Hagåtña.
For 20-year-old Blayde Blas, who has only been cycling for about two years, he became Guam's youngest national champion.
“It feels amazing!” said Blas, who finished in 3:04:59.0. “All the hard work and training paid off. … I was happy to finish with a high placing on the race and I have my eyes set to next year and I’m ready to take on the next challenges.”
Blas, still new to the sport, said that tackling Guam’s grueling elevations was challenging, but he more than made up for any lost time on the straightaways.
“Most of the riders are really strong on the climbs,” Blas said. “Fighting through the climbs was really hard just to keep up with the group. But as soon as everything came back down together, we came back to (U.S. Naval Magazine in Sånta Rita-Sumai) area in the flats, I got to recover.
“In my head, I was thinking, ‘Let’s take this to the sprint and let's see what you guys got.’”
Pacific Cup and overall TOG champs
Besides claiming national champions, other winners were also crowned.
Korea’s Yoon Heon was the overall fastest finisher and the first man to cross the finish line in 2:56:17.4.
Tahiti’s Kahiri Endeler was the men’s Pacific Cup Championship winner, as he was the first man from the Oceania region to pedal through the finish line.
Endeler finished the course in 3:04:57.8.
“I am very, very proud to win the first Pacific Cup for Tahiti and for my little island,” Endeler said.
The Pacific Cup Championship is the first time the Oceania Cycling Confederation offered the race.
In the women’s Pacific Cup Championship, New Caledonia’s Céline Hirzel, 3:28:26.0, won the title. She was also the overall winner among the women, securing the Tour of Guam trophy in the female elite division.
She told the Post that she is used to competing in 60-kilometer races and she is proud to finish as the Pacific Cup and overall female champion.
“It was a pleasure to do the time trial and the road today,” Hirzel said.
