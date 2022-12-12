There was no denying Joyce Calma a third straight Guam Cycling Federation national championship, as she powered through the 105-kilometer Tour of Guam course in 3 hours, 53 minutes, 7.3 seconds, around eight minutes faster than she ever had before.

“I trained for this day,” said Calma, fighting to catch her breath and experiencing cramps after crossing the finish line in Hagåtña.

For 20-year-old Blayde Blas, who has only been cycling for about two years, he became Guam's youngest national champion.

“It feels amazing!” said Blas, who finished in 3:04:59.0. “All the hard work and training paid off. … I was happy to finish with a high placing on the race and I have my eyes set to next year and I’m ready to take on the next challenges.”

Blas, still new to the sport, said that tackling Guam’s grueling elevations was challenging, but he more than made up for any lost time on the straightaways.

“Most of the riders are really strong on the climbs,” Blas said. “Fighting through the climbs was really hard just to keep up with the group. But as soon as everything came back down together, we came back to (U.S. Naval Magazine in Sånta Rita-Sumai) area in the flats, I got to recover.

“In my head, I was thinking, ‘Let’s take this to the sprint and let's see what you guys got.’”

Pacific Cup and overall TOG champs

Besides claiming national champions, other winners were also crowned.

Korea’s Yoon Heon was the overall fastest finisher and the first man to cross the finish line in 2:56:17.4.

Tahiti’s Kahiri Endeler was the men’s Pacific Cup Championship winner, as he was the first man from the Oceania region to pedal through the finish line.

Endeler finished the course in 3:04:57.8.

“I am very, very proud to win the first Pacific Cup for Tahiti and for my little island,” Endeler said.

The Pacific Cup Championship is the first time the Oceania Cycling Confederation offered the race.

In the women’s Pacific Cup Championship, New Caledonia’s Céline Hirzel, 3:28:26.0, won the title. She was also the overall winner among the women, securing the Tour of Guam trophy in the female elite division.

She told the Post that she is used to competing in 60-kilometer races and she is proud to finish as the Pacific Cup and overall female champion.

“It was a pleasure to do the time trial and the road today,” Hirzel said.

2022 Tour of Guam Long Course Place Name Division Time 1 Yoon Heon ELITE-M 2:56:17.4 2 Kahiri Endeler ELITE-M 3:04:57.8 3 Niels Verdijck ELITE-M 3:04:58.0 4 Blayde Blas ELITE-M 3:04:59.0 5 Bastien Guegano ELITE-M 3:05:00.0 6 Alex Crans ELITE-M 3:05:00.2 7 Peter Lombard ELITE-M 3:05:00.8 8 Simeon Green ELITE-M 3:05:02.0 9 Edward Oingerang ELITE-M 3:05:02.7 10 Jonathan Martin ELITE-M 3:05:09.2 11 Guillaume Soula ELITE-M 3:05:18.4 12 Ryan Matienzo ELITE-M 3:13:40.0 13 Dan Aponik ELITE-M 3:17:03.7 14 Derek Horton ELITE-M 3:17:03.9 15 Jayson Garcia M30-39 3:22:54.0 16 Tom Schils M40-49 3:23:00.0 17 Allen Kim M40-49 3:24:03.9 18 Caloi Baguyo M30-39 3:26:43.7 19 John Chamorro M18-29 3:27:31.6 20 Yohan Cema ELITE-M 3:27:51.7 21 Jake Jones ELITE-M 3:27:52.8 22 Benjamin Jr. Peralta M30-39 3:27:53.7 23 Céline Hirzel ELITE-F 3:28:26.0 24 Romel Solis M30-39 3:28:40.5 25 Jake Gimoto ELITE-M 3:28:46.9 26 Didier Maucotel ELITE-M 3:31:59.6 27 Glen Fernandez M40-49 3:34:16.4 28 Hyunjeong Jang F40-49 3:36:22.3 29 Mansoo Kim M30-39 3:37:08.5 30 Craig Weymouth M50-59 3:38:36.8 31 Mieko Carey ELITE-F 3:40:03.4 32 Sean Ro M50-59 3:40:04.3 33 Jae Hur ELITE-M 3:40:40.1 34 Sandrine Frogier ELITE-F 3:42:03.6 35 Greolino Papillera M40-49 3:43:10.4 36 Jestler Canda M18-29 3:45:15.6 37 Kevin Perez M40-49 3:47:01.4 38 Jeremy Thibodeaux M18-29 3:47:16.6 39 James Gnocchi M30-39 3:47:21.0 40 Daniel Petschauer M18-29 3:47:27.0 41 Chyol Jin Youn M50-59 3:47:30.6 42 Yeon Jesung M30-39 3:47:36.1 43 Art Guerrero ELITE-M 3:50:34.0 44 Gane Herve ELITE-M 3:52:38.7 45 Bart Templanza M40-49 3:53:01.4 46 Joebel Labador M40-49 3:53:06.9 47 Joyce Calma F30-39 3:53:07.3 48 Ron Singer M50-59 3:53:11.1 49 Gong Hyo Suk M30-39 3:53:51.1 50 Robyn Spaeth ELITE-F 3:54:32.5 51 Conrad Calma M50-59 3:56:26.4 52 Manny Masculino M40-49 3:56:29.1 53 Cesar Fortaleza ELITE-M 3:59:41.4 54 Cael Matta M18-29 4:00:33.3 55 Jasmine Naea ELITE-F 4:01:53.7 56 Brent Butler M40-49 4:05:08.9 57 Ernesto Jr. Roces M40-49 4:06:22.1 58 Elizabeth Velbis F30-39 4:06:37.2 59 Roger Sardea M50-59 4:06:38.8 60 Herrold Templanza M30-39 4:11:43.0 61 John Aguon M40-49 4:11:47.0 62 Mark Millano M40-49 4:11:53.2 63 Kyungran Im F50-59 4:11:55.9 64 Kwangryeol You M30-39 4:13:26.1 65 Choi Bohye F40-49 4:14:53.9 66 John Davis M18-29 4:17:38.6 67 Nelson Pagaduan M40-49 4:17:51.3 68 Jacob Torres M30-39 4:17:55.5 69 Jasper Canda M30-39 4:18:28.3 70 Kang Youngmin M50-59 4:18:32.8 71 Nomer Mangalinao ELITE-M 4:19:39.6 72 Ken Santos M18-29 4:20:14.7 73 Marc Ditommaso M50-59 4:20:19.8 74 Nicholas Villoldo M18-29 4:22:11.1 75 Donovan Alger M18-29 4:23:07.0 76 Damon Jensen M30-39 4:23:08.9 77 Robert Jack M60-69 4:23:23.9 78 Jone Takape ELITE-M 4:23:32.7 79 Brian Christner M40-49 4:25:07.0 80 Roderick Bawar M40-49 4:25:22.2 81 Ka'maka Alston F40-49 4:25:22.4 82 Tom Mendiola M40-49 4:25:22.6 83 Francis Sunga M40-49 4:31:43.4 84 Glenn Ladehoff M40-49 4:34:14.2 85 Minji Yeom F30-39 4:34:31.7 86 Dawoon Jung M30-39 4:34:33.1 87 Mel Domingo M50-59 4:35:14.4 88 Kathy Ruszala ELITE-F 4:37:36.7 89 Sage Gerber M30-39 4:37:48.9 90 Willy Barbo ELITE-M 4:39:21.9 91 Tara Reyes Tydingco ELITE-F 4:43:39.2 92 Daryl Daguio M30-39 4:43:57.8 93 Myungsuk Kim M40-49 4:49:30.1 94 Jessie Pagaduan M18-29 4:49:34.5 95 Jeffrey Ing M50-59 4:51:06.9 96 William Pasana M50-59 4:56:10.2 97 Alvin Manlucu M40-49 4:56:33.6 98 Lisa Jones F50-59 5:01:48.1 99 Minsuk Sung M30-39 5:04:46.0 100 Seo Sangmin M30-39 5:05:57.6 101 Christopher Connelly M50-59 5:07:30.2 102 Jay Diyco M50-59 5:08:31.1 103 Aliiza Haun ELITE-F 5:08:48.1 104 Mylene Garcia F50-59 5:11:22.1 105 Hacksung Jin M50-59 5:13:12.8 106 Jongtak Jun M50-59 5:17:13.2 107 Heewon Lee M40-49 5:17:15.0 108 Blanda Camacho ELITE-F 5:20:02.2 109 Kyle Arevalo M30-39 5:20:39.9 110 Claire Ganon F40-49 5:21:05.7 111 Young Min Seo M50-59 5:21:24.5 112 Dan-Michael Romulo M30-39 5:22:32.9 113 Hakyeong Lee M40-49 5:23:58.0 114 Hoyoung Lee M40-49 5:23:58.2 115 Joon Sik Oh M40-49 5:23:58.7 116 Timaima Takape ELITE-F 5:28:19.0 117 Tina Heinrich F30-39 5:29:35.3 118 Shintaro Okada M30-39 5:31:51.9 119 Umendra Kumar M50-59 5:36:28.7 120 Ryan Ganon M40-49 5:40:19.6 121 Byeongwoo Choi M50-59 5:49:43.0 122 Jeongsu Han M50-59 5:49:49.3 123 Hyunsu Kwon M50-59 5:49:52.0 124 Seowoo Chang M40-49 5:54:37.9