In another display of power and elite pitching, on Thursday the Guam Jr. Nationals took over sole possession of first place in the Guam Major League Baseball standings.

During a game against the winless Yona Redhawks, an early season contest at Paseo Baseball Stadium in Hagåtña, the Jr. Nationals delivered a 15-5 drubbing to the southern squad.

In a game that never made it past the middle of the seventh inning, the 4-0 Jr. Nationals finished with 15 runs, nine hits and six errors. The Redhawks, who dropped to 0-2, exited the game with five runs, seven hits and six errors.

In the Jr. Nationals’ first four games, the young guns have outscored their opponents 56-16.

For the Jr. Nationals, Guifon Terlaje finished 1-for-4 and had one RBI. Jeremiah Sablan, who also had one base hit in four attempts, scored twice. John Salas Jr., the only Nationals player to produce a multihit game, hit two singles, knocked in two runners and scored three times. Ethan Palma, who went 1-for-1, connected for a pair of RBIs.

For the Redhawks, AJ Benavente hit 1-for-3 and scored a run. EJ Palomo, who also got a base hit, scored a run. Trebor Cruz, who averaged .500 on the evening, connected for a single and notched an RBI.