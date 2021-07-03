After losing their Guam Major League home opener, the Guam Junior Nationals have won four straight, including a 16-3 mercy-rule win over the Yona Redhawks Thursday night at Paseo Baseball Stadium in Hagåtña.

"I think they're playing pretty fair," said Jr. Nationals head coach JT Tuquero. "The wins are nice, but some of the games are sloppy."

He said that there are a lot of things the players need to improve, sharing that the team has been together for only five weeks and teammates are learning to play as a team after a long pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Everyone hasn't been playing because of the COVID. ... Everyone could be shaking off a little rust," Tuquero said.

With the win, the Jr. Nationals improved to 4-1.

With the loss, the Redhawks fell to 2-4.

For the Jr. Nationals, bats started hot, heated up, and remained hot throughout the lopsided victory. On the mound for the youngsters, ace starting pitcher Nolan Cruz delivered a no-hitter through four complete innings before Tyler Santos was tapped for relief in the fifth inning. Before exiting the game, Cruz had struck out five batters and watched his team build a commanding 12-1 lead.

"Nolan is a quality pitcher," Tuquero said. "I thought he did fair last night. He did have a little bit more walks than we would have liked. ... He was hitting his spots for the most part.

Tuquero said Nolan Cruz has good velocity for his age.

"He's got a lot of movement. That's what he's got going for him and makes him difficult to hit," Tuquero added.

From the very first batter, the Jr. Nationals made it very difficult for Yona’s pitcher Avery Aromin. After giving up 12 runs off seven hits, Aromin was replaced by Isaiah Meno. Aromin dealt with control problems through two innings pitched and was tagged with the loss.

In the top of the first inning, the first five Jr. Nationals batters reached base safely. Javen Pangelinan, the first to toe the rubber after stepping into the box, smashed a base hit. The Nationals scored two runs in the inning and they were just getting started.

In the top of the second inning, Aromin hit four batters and failed to find the strike zone. After giving up two straight walks to load the bases, Pangelinan crushed a line drive RBI single to straightaway center field. With runners in scoring position, a two-base Yona throwing error ran the score to 6-0. Driving the score to 8-0, Jonathan Sablan hit a two-run line drive up the middle. After a six-run inning, the Jr. Nationals had chased Aromin off the mound and into the dugout.

In the bottom of the second inning, with runners on base, Yona threatened, but an unassisted double play from second baseman Ashton Tedtaotao ended their chances. With runners on base, Tedtaotao caught a pop fly and then stepped on the bag.

With Meno on the mound, the Redhawks' night didn’t go any better.

In the Nationals’ half of the third inning, they added four more runs.

Yona scored its first run in the bottom of the fourth inning, but back-to-back strikeouts to Gavin Dirige and Vandrew Naputi kept the Redhawks scoring column sleek and slim.

The Redhawks bats finally heated up in the fifth inning, as Darren Pablo and Tristan Cruz connected with back-to-back doubles. With Pablo in scoring position, Tristan Cruz’s deep offering brought home the team’s final two runs.