When hitters aren’t producing and driving in runs, great pitching can lift a team past even a most-determined opponent. Other times, when a pitching staff doesn’t show up with their stuff and the strike zone seems smaller and lower than six-inch limbo bar, a batting bonanza can produce enough runs to send opposing pitchers to the showers and secure a win.

But in Thursday night’s Guam Major Leagues game featuring the Guam Junior Nationals taking on the Pirates, the young guns dominated from the mound and the plate. Ending a two-game skid and halting the Pirates’ two-game winning streak, the Jr. Nationals upended their opponent 12-5. And, they did it with hitting. But, most especially, they did it with pitching.

“Pitching carried us today,” said Nationals head coach JT Tuquero. “Defense was rocky in the beginning, but the defense ended up standing back up, standing on their two feet, and paying back the pitcher what they owed. … Pitching was really awesome today.”

After throwing five complete innings. Jr. Nationals starting pitcher Tyler Santos exited the game with four strikeouts and a 7-5 lead. Finishing where Santos left off, ace reliever Nolan Cruz threw three scoreless innings, fanned five batters and put an exclamation mark on a stellar night of baseball at Paseo Baseball Stadium in Hagåtña.

“Tyler, he’s like our hidden leader right now,” Tuquero said. “The biggest thing about Tyler is, he’s got so much composure.“If they hit his ball hard, he still trusts his defense. If his defense makes an error, he’s still going to go with them. He’s a gamer.”

Santos, with his night finished, watched Nolan Cruz finish what he started.

“He’s one of the best pitchers that I know,” Santos said. “It’s a great feeling to know that I have him behind me."

Santos, before entering the game, was expected by his coaches to end the losing streak and keep hope of earning a playoff spot alive.

“It is a lot of pressure, but I just breathe,” he said. “I don’t really think about all the pressure, I just try and throw the best game I can throw."

The Jr. Nationals, in the first-inning, broke open the game early. But in the second-inning, poor fielding and throwing gave a 3-2 lead to the Pirates. With runners in scoring position, Nationals shortstop Guaifon Terlaje committed a fielding error and a two-run throwing miscue that screamed past first base and rolled all the way back to the wall, allowing Daniel Cruz and Caleb Cruz to such in on an ill-fated fielder's choice.

After the errant inning, Terlaje and the Jr. Nationals settled down and went to work.

In the top of the third inning, Terlaje singled off of a TJ Leon Guerrero pitch. Ethan Lizama, the No. 3 batter in the lineup, stepped in from the batter’s box and crushed an RBI-double. Plating three runners in the inning, the Jr. Nationals reclaimed the lead and never surrendered it.

Lizama, who left Guam for San Diego, California right before the coronavirus pandemic began to finish high school, recently returned home and has been playing inspired baseball with his old teammates.

“It’s so much fun to come back to Guam and play with the people I grew up playing with and playing against,” said Lizama, who went 4-5, knocked in two runs and scored twice. “It’s a good feeling to be back home, I’m really happy.”

But even if Lizama hadn't performed as well as he did, his teammates were there to step up, he said.

"I wouldn't put it on myself, personally," he added. "We have a really good team - a lot of guys who have their own jobs to do and a lot of the guys do their jobs. They're good at it."

Helping pad the Nationals' side of the scoreboard, Terlaje went 2-4 and scored three runs. Franklin Ninete Jr., who hit 3-4, also drove in a run.

"Even if I didn't do good today, I wouldn't be worried, because there are a bunch of other guys who would also do good," Lizama said.