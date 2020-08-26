Anyone who has lived on Guam knows a few clouds on the horizon can turn into a torrential downpour during the rainy season.

The mercurial nature of the island’s weather system means a beautiful day for a run or a bike ride could mean holing up with some hot kådü instead – at least for those of us who don’t mind taking a rest day – or two … or three – if Mother Nature makes that call.

Another issue is the latest executive order, which limits outdoor exercise and shut down all public parks and beaches. The rise in the number of COVID-19-positive cases has prompted some people to reconsider exercising with groups.

Regardless of the situation, local athletes and fitness enthusiasts say it’s possible to get a good workout in and still get your daily grind in. Those considering taking up the fitness challenge amid a pandemic may find themselves overwhelmed or easily deterred. The Guam Daily Post reached out to a few die-hard fitness buffs to get their advice on getting fit – rain or shine, executive order or not.

Online access has opened the door to so many possibilities, said Joe Taitano, a health teacher at Guam High.

“There’s all kinds of videos and exercise routines they can do … check out YouTube,” said Taitano, who also holds several high school titles in cross-country, basketball and track and field. “Better yet, come up with a short circuit training route at your house … if the weather permits.”

A 50-meter jog, a 50-meter sprint coupled with six or seven exercises at the end of each route will work just as well, Taitano said, ticking off pushups, situps and jumping jacks as some of the exercises that could be added to the jog. Run through the set two or three times, depending on your fitness capabilities, he said, stressing the need to work out safely and within your abilities.

“Make YouTube your best friend and try other types of workouts,” said Chona Esperon, a runner and health teacher, as well. “For me, I would do yoga or pilates.”

Definitely yoga or pilates for low-intensity exercises, said James Sardea of Urban Fitness Guam, echoing Esperon.

“Even during this lockdown, it doesn’t mean we can’t work out at home,” Sardea said, emphasizing the need for people to build their immune systems to battle COVID-19.

He gave a few exercises people can consider, depending on their needs:

Strength: Squats, lunges, pushups and dips

High Cardio: Squat jumps, ladder drills, agility drills, burpees

He stressed the need for safety, suggesting warmups or checking out video tutorials for the proper way to execute the routines.

For those considering a workout and looking for guidance, Sardea offered his expertise, saying people can reach out to him via Facebook and he will share videos and workout routines for those who need it.

And, he suggested reaching out to local Zumba and MixxedFit instructors who offer live feeds via IG and FB.

Don’t let the rain or an executive order keep you from being healthier, Sardea said, “Continue to work out to build your immune system and beat this virus.”

Safety first

Local instructor Marlyn Gumabon said anyone considering home workouts needs to put safety first. Fitness levels, time, environment, abilities – those are all factors in planning a workout, she said.

“People can start with situps to strengthen their core. Start small, maybe a set of three with 10 reps. You can do squats, maybe a set of three with 10 reps as well,” she said. “Put on your favorite music and dance away and just move around and have fun, instead of lounging on the sofa or bed all day. Do these exercises outside your house when the sun is out to get the required vitamin D and, if it rains, then it is all right to work out inside.”

During PCOR1, Gumabon said, she has been getting her workouts in at home – five to six days a week.

A certified instructor for seven years, Gumabon normally works with Synergy Studio, Guam Cancer Care and Urban Fitness. The pandemic, however, has altered her normal work routine.

For those who want to work out at home and have never really done it, she suggests keeping it simple.

“Take walks around your house if you have a yard, patio, sidewalks, do jumping jacks,” she said. “if you can’t jump, modify by not jumping but allowing to raise your arms and extending your legs side to side.”

Adapting it to fit your fitness level is key to getting a good workout, she said. Try modifying the repetitions or limiting the jumping, if that’s what’s needed.

When searching for workouts, she suggests looking for those that require no weights or equipment.

“Surprisingly, you do it often and your body will tone up,” she said. “Arm workouts are also the best types requiring no weights. You would be surprised by how your muscles build with just body weight.”

“I’m all about fitness and I enjoy being an instructor because I meet a lot of people - students and instructors - who become friends and family. Also, it is my stress reliever,” said Gumabon, advocating the benefits of daily exercise.

Don’t let outside factors deter you from embracing a healthier lifestyle, she said.

“It makes me truly happy, if I can make just one or 20 feel good about themselves and enjoy working out,” she said. “It makes me happy when the students say … 'my blood pressure is down’ and ‘I’m no longer borderline diabetic or diabetic.’”

Make it fun, she said, and bring friends with you.