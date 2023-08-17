Atkins Kroll Inc. this week announced the winners of its third annual BMW Golf Cup. Jade Jung (71.0) and Andy Lin (68.8) won grand prizes in the women’s and men’s divisions, respectively.

“AK congratulates the winners of the third annual BMW Golf Cup. This exclusive, invite-only sporting event allows our team to meaningfully engage with our BMW customers through an enjoyable yet competitive round of golf,” Alex Yap, president of Atkins Kroll, said in a news release.

Alongside Jung in the women’s division, Michelle Bordallo (72.2) placed second and Jinhee Cho (72.4) placed third. Eunha Yoon (79) earned the lowest grossing score in the division.

In the men’s division, Lin (68.8) was joined by Louie Sunga (70.0) who earned a second-place spot, and Jong In Cheong (70.2) who came in third. Sunga also had the lowest grossing score for the men.

The tournament was held May 21 at the Onward Mangilao Golf Club. It was a single Callaway tournament.

AK and other sponsors also offered a 2023 BMW X1 or a 2023 BMW X3 to any player who hit a hole-in-one. Golfers had four chances during the tournament to win a BMW vehicle.

During the BMW Golf Cup, AK also unveiled the BMW i7.

The BMW i7 is “BMW’s all-electric luxury sedan that is brimming with futuristic technological and entertainment features,” Yap said in the release.

“On the heels of unveiling the BMW iX, the first-ever luxury all-electric sport activity vehicle on Guam, Atkins Kroll is proud to present the all-electric BMW i7 luxury sedan for the first time to our customers on Guam,” Yap added.