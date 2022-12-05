Rain showers at the start of the event did not stop junior golfers from competing in the Guam Junior Golf League Drive, Chip and Putt Competition Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Starts Guam Golf driving range. Twenty-seven junior golfers between the ages of 6 and 14 showed up to test their golf skills.

The Drive, Chip and Putt Competition may be the first ever on Guam, according to event coordinator Marlyn Oberiano, who has been a GJGL board member for over 20 years.

The junior golfers competed in three golf skills - driving, chipping and putting. In the driving competition, players had to hit their ball long and keep within a 40-yard width to score. In chipping, they had to land their ball close to the hole or sink the ball from 15 yards. In putting, they had to try to sink the ball from three distances - 6 feet, 15 feet and 30 feet. Each competitor had three attempts at each skill to get the highest score.

The junior golfers competed in various divisions according to their age, gender and golf experience. The top three winners with the highest total score were awarded ribbons.

Micah Eclavea, winner of the Novice 13-14 Boys division shared his experience.

“It was a lot of fun playing alongside my friends, and I was very excited to learn that, for the first time, I won first place,” Eclavea said. “I am thankful to be learning so much from my coaches this year during the weekly junior golf league lessons.”

The junior golfers and their parents and families had a great time, and many were excited for the next upcoming tournament, the GJGL said in a press release.

“The most rewarding part of the event was watching the kids bounce back from adversity,” said Chris Driscoll, parent of two junior golfers who competed in the event. “Golf is a mentally challenging game, and each junior felt their own high and low moments to varying degrees.”

The next Drive, Chip and Putt Challenge is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17. For more information, email guamjuniorgolf671@gmail.com.