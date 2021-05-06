Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero had set May 1 as the reopening date of Guam’s flatlined tourism industry. But the recent spike in coronavirus cases has caused her to delay the plan for at least two weeks.

Guam’s reopening would have meant an end to government-imposed quarantine, requiring foreign travelers entering Guam to lock down in a hotel for up to two weeks.

With the proposed easing of restrictions, Guam National Tennis Federation President Torgun Smith was going to host four international tournaments at the Guam National Training Center in Harmon. But with the restrictions still in place, the International Tennis Federation, the sport’s governing body, has already postponed back-to-back Grade 4 Juniors events and is considering postponing back-to-back Men’s $25,000 events.

“The ITF has no choice but to make the decision for junior events are to be postponed due to Guam quarantine rules currently and proposed,” Smith said. “Even a 6-day quarantine which is currently proposed is not acceptable to move forward.”

Smith said that he proposed a quarantine waiver for the incoming professional athletes and is in contact with Guam’s Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Soon, he hopes to have a response from Public Health.

“ITF remains flexible to work with us if quarantine is not in play,” Smith said. “The decision will be in next few days if we get exemptions or not. If not, no tourney.”

Recent cases discovered in quarantined travelers caught what Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testing has shown is the U.K. variant of COVID-19. The U.K. variant is considered highly transmissible. The California variant was earlier reported to reach Guam.