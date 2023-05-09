With lightning-like lumber and seemingly magnetic gloves, the Guam Junior Nationals baseball team slugged, stole and caught their way to the University of Guam Baseball Classic title.

The title game was held Saturday at George Washington High School.

Although the game remained close through five innings, the Nats – holding on to a slim, 3-2 lead – the young guns ripped upon the game in the seventh inning, scoring eight unanswered runs and sending the UOG Tritons to the showers. In a game that wasn’t decided until the final inning, the Junior Nationals defeated the Tritons 11-2.

The Nationals, with the win, at 5-0-1, finished the season undefeated. The Tritons, with their only two losses coming against the Nationals, ended the season 4-2-1.

The championship game opened with a pitchers’ duel. Junior Nats starting pitcher Nolan Cruz, through the first five innings, had eight strikeouts and gave up zero runs. Tritons starting pitcher Dominic Pangelinan, in his six-inning battle, fanned six batters and gave up one run.

For the first five innings of play, Cruz was nearly flawless, recording strikeouts and keeping the bases fairly empty. In the sixth inning, after stellar performances by both pitchers, the Nationals and Tritons called on their bullpens. The strategy paid off for the Junior Nationals, but not for UOG.

In the top of the sixth inning, a two-run RBI from Pangelinan gave the Tritons a 2-1 lead. But in the bottom of the sixth inning, a two-run error gave the Nationals a one-run advantage. With the lead back in the Nats’ favor, brave bunting, brazen base running and fallible fielding was the Junior Nationals’ recipe for success.

Heading into the top of the seventh inning, the Junior Nats coach repeatedly chanted, “0-0-score mindset,” UOG stated in a press release, adding that it “was to ensure that his young squad would keep their composure and focus on defense.”

The Tritons, who were in too deep of a hole, could not muster the energy for a comeback, while the Junior Nats were still feeding off their sixth-inning at-bat adrenaline and, in the final inning, retired the Tritons, three up, three down.

A bright note for the green and gold, they avoided a 10-run mercy rule and had one final at-bat to fight for the title.

In that final half an inning, UOG had bases loaded and two outs, but replacement pitcher Arren Yatar ended the game with a strikeout.