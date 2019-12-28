The island's junior varsity teams will be taking their skills to the Guam National Training Center in Tiyan for the annual Guam Basketball JV Preseason Tournament.

With the interscholastic leagues split in the upcoming sports quarter, this will be one of the few times public and private schools will interact. The double-elimination tournament, which features eight teams, is slated to start today and end Jan. 5.

According to a letter from EJ Calvo, president of Guam Basketball Confederation, to the Guam Department of Education, the tournament aims to improve the "quantity of games played at the JV level."

The split and the absence of a postseason prompted GBC to step in, the letter stated, and offer more opportunities for competition at the younger level.

"GBC would like to contribute to the sport of basketball by giving young high school athletes and schools an opportunity to showcase their talents and programs," Calvo stated in the letter.

With the tournament fully sanctioned by GDOE, all public schools were given the go-ahead to compete.

Games start at 2 p.m. with the George Washington Geckos facing off against last year's JV tournament champs, the John F. Kennedy Islanders. At 3:20 p.m., the Notre Dame Royals will battle up against the Okkodo High School Bulldogs, while Simon Sanchez squares off against the Father Duenas Friars at 4:40 p.m. In the 6 p.m. game, the Saint Paul Warriors will face off against the Tiyan High Titans. Tournament action continues Sunday with games starting the day off at 2 p.m. for teams in the losers bracket.

Due to the size of the national gym, at least 200 chairs will be set up for the games. An entrance fee of $2 for adults and $1 for students must be paid at the door.