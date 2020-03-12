JV tourney off to hot start

The Guam Basketball Confederation's JV Postseason tournament kicked off Tuesday with eight teams from the island's two leagues squaring up for hardwood supremacy.

The top two teams from the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam and Guam Department of Education's Interscholastic Sports Association advanced, defeating their respective opponents by double digits.

At the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders home court, the home team dropped the Notre Dame High School Royals 67-48 to move on to the semifinal rounds slated for today at the University of Guam Calvo Field House. They will play the St. Paul Christian School Warriors, while the Okkodo High School Bulldogs square up against the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars in the other semifinal matchup.

The Islanders' Kirsten Guzman dropped 22 in the win, while teammate Justin Lizama had 11 for the night. Eli Ogo provided much of the Royals' firepower with 18 points in the loss.

The Warriors dropped the Southern High School Dolphins 81-63 behind a stellar performance from Jacob Miranda, who dropped 23 points for the night. Fellow Warrior Xander Sanchez added 17 points for the victory. Southern High's Cahavn Tajalle had 20 points in the loss.

The Father Duenas Friars slipped past the Tiyan High School Titans 68-62. The freshmen led the way for both teams offensively. Jaden Santos powered the Friar offense, dropping 29 points for the win. Tiyan got 23 points from freshman Gerald Malana in the loss.

Okkodo eliminated the Guam High School Panthers in a double-digit win.

The four junior varsity teams, a prelude to high school basketball, will get the opportunity to taste the game on a bigger level when they play their semifinal matchups today at the Field House. The Bulldogs and Friars will square up in the early game at 5:30 p.m., while JFK tees off against St. Paul in the late game.

Okkodo’s Michael Varela led the way with 18 points, while teammate Cody Buluran added 12 in the win.