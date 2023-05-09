The experience of representing the island on the international stage with Guam’s U20 men’s national team will aid in Ka’eo Gonsalves’ transition to intercollegiate men’s soccer at Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia.

“Playing for my island and knowing the people I represent has helped me maintain that mindset of the brotherhood and the relationship between me and the guys on the team, all while humbling me to the realization that I no longer play for myself, but for my family, friends, the people of Guahan, and my brothers at GFA and Hampden-Sydney,” Gonsalves said. “I chose Hampden-Sydney because the environment, academics, athletics and the coaches that the school had to offer fit the criteria for my ideal future college. When I went on my day visit and the overnight stay, the interaction between me and the players/students made it clear that this is the place for me.”

Gonsalves first featured for Guam in a U20 men’s national team training camp in the Philippines and scored a goal against the team’s Philippines counterpart during the camp. Later, Gonsalves was called up to the traveling squad to compete in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 Qualifiers in Vientiane, Laos, starting in all of Guam’s matches in the tournament. The team competed against host country Laos, Japan, Palestine and Yemen.

“Ka’eo is one of our new players in the national team program as the tournament in Laos with the U20 men’s national team in September 2022 was his first appearance for Guam,” said Dominic Gadia, head coach of the U20 men’s national team. “An impressive goal and solid performances in our camp prior to Laos pushed himself into a competing starting position amongst the U20MNT. He is all about Guam and representing us well wherever he can. If he can sustain good performances in his college side he, too, will be a great addition for our future national team programs.”

Hampden-Sydney College competes in NCAA Division 3's Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The Tigers finished their 2022 season with an overall 9-7-3 record, outscoring their opponents 37-24, according to the college’s athletics website.

Gonsalves is the son of Darren and Christina Gonsalves. Ka’eo Gonsalves’ mother is CHamoru from the Crisostomo family of Mangilao.

Ka’eo Gonsalves lives in Virginia and plays club soccer for the Richmond Kickers Elite Red 05B ECNL team and interscholastic soccer for the Cosby High School Titans.

Ka’eo Gonsalves plans to major in engineering physics at Hampden-Sydney.