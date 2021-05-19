Back in the 2019 Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam season, then-freshman Zander Kamai was regularly leading the Father Duenas Memorial School JV team in points, sinking long treys and driving the Friars to victory. The Southern California transplant was a standout player on the team with a bright future ahead of him. Since then, his family has relocated to Surprise, Arizona, where Kamai has had the opportunity to step his game up with the Paradise Honors High School Panthers.

“As parents, we could not be more thankful to witness his growth and development through the Panthers program,” said his father, David Kamai, who, along with wife Bianca Kamai, has been helping to push Zander Kamai along on his basketball journey.

PHHS has been climbing up the Arizona Interscholastic Association rankings in recent years, and head basketball coach Zach Hettel was named 4A Southwest Region Coach of the Year. On the varsity team, players Wyatt Bell and Jalen Scott were named McDonald’s All-American nominees this season, and have already committed to playing college ball at the Division I level. That caliber of skill is what David Kamai hopes will help push the younger Kamai over the top in his high school career.

“Zander has been grateful to practice with, play with, and learn from a team that is loaded deep with talent. They are all very unselfish and supportive,” David Kamai said.

Although the young maverick had plans to try out for the varsity team this season, the Kamai family’s relocation came with a few setbacks. Zander originally started his sophomore year at Millennium High School in Goodyear, Arizona, and completed his first two quarters there before transferring to PHHS. He arrived at his new school two weeks late for the varsity basketball tryouts, and the 14-man roster had already been stacked.

But Zander had his sights fixed on the varsity squad, and Coach Hettel allowed him to practice with them for the entirety of the season. Playing point guard for the JV team, he and the team finished in first place in their conference with a 16-1 record.

An opportunity arose when four of the athletes on the varsity team were caught up on a technicality and had to sit out their first nine games of the season due to transfer eligibility rules.

Recognizing the potential of his new JV player, Coach Hettel allowed Zander Kamai to swing for the varsity team in the first nine games of the season. The team would make it as far as the state championships, where they fell by just three points to the St. Mary’s Knights, the No. 1-ranked team in Arizona.

The work ethic and talent that has allowed Zander Kamai to excel in his new program is something that Guam Elite Basketball coach Dom Sablan recognized early. Zander Kamai started practicing with the club during his middle school years on the island and was one of the outstanding players on the team even then.

“From the first day I met him I already knew that he, you know, he's going to be a special talent,” Sablan said. “And, you know, you combine that with his commitment to the game, it's a no-brainer. I have no doubt that he’ll reach his goals.”

Sablan said he’s not surprised by the success that Zander Kamai has been having stateside.

“He's one of those kids that even on nonpractice days, nontraining days, he was always in the gym, every day,” Sablan said. “That’s really a testament to his work ethic.”

And with the high school season all finished in Arizona, Zander Kamai will continue to sharpen his skills in the Amateur Athletic Union alongside Westside Elite in Phoenix. Next school year is likely to be a next-level experience for him with the Panthers, said David Kamai.

“According to his coach, Zander will be one of the sophomores expected to step into bigger roles this summer and into next season,” he said.