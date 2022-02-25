From the opening touch to the final whistle, the Simon Sanchez High School boys soccer team not only displayed heart and determination against the undefeated, defending-champion John F. Kennedy High School Islanders, they also won.

With less than one minute remaining in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association battle between the league’s top seeded teams, the Sharks KK Kaminanga drilled the game-winner. As Islanders goalkeeper Ryan Park made a save and left the pocket, Kaminanga took advantage of the open goal, securing a 3-2 win at the Okkodo High School sports field on Wednesday.

“It's a shock,” said Kaminanga of the win. “These guys haven’t lost and we put our heart into this game just to beat them and we finally did.”

The Sharks’ win was payback for an early-season 5-2 loss.

“It's a taste of victory after a loss against them. It feels so great that we beat them now,” Kaminanga said. “We just came out with intention. We weren't afraid like last game. We were afraid of them. They were physical against us.”

Just 33 seconds into the contest, the Sharks’ John Medina took advantage of a disorganized JFK Squad.

“Our coach taught us how to pressure early because he always said: ‘Pressuring early might be able to give us a chance,'” Medina recalled his coach telling him. “When I saw that chance, I just immediately took it. I noticed that one of their main defenders was coming in, coming in really fast. All I needed to do was just cut into the right. I had a clear shot.”

During Medina’s high school career, he and his Sharks had never beaten JFK. He described the win as special.

“To be honest, it feels really amazing,” he said. “In our entire high school soccer career, it was always like, we kept hearing: ‘JFK JFK, they're always the top.’ We promised ourselves that in our senior year, we're going to show them that we're not just one of those teams that just joins soccer for fun. We’re here to compete.”

Nearly as quickly as Sanchez’s game-opening goal, the Islanders struck back. Less than two minutes later, Josh Benavente carved his way through the Sharks defense and tapped a shot past goalkeeper Charles Almonte.

In just under three minutes, the Islanders equalized the game, then, quickly took the lead.

At the 12-minute mark, Taiyo Kanekatsu sent the go-ahead goal past Almonte.

After a brief halftime break, the teams entered the pitch but Sanchez emerged as the aggressor. The Islanders had controlled tempo in the first half, but Sanchez dominated the final 40 minutes.

"'Stop being scared of them and just play hard,'" the Sharks' Marvin Ednaco remembered his coach telling the team at halftime.

With a brand new half but trailing 2-1, Ednaco sent a corner kick into the box. An Islander, unable to move his hand away out of the way, was tagged with a penalty. After Ednaco was awarded the penalty kick, the Islanders substituted Mason Bonner for Park. With a strong right-footed blast to the left corner, Ednaco tied the game 2-all.

“I didn't feel any pressure, even when they switched keepers. I know that keeper from nationals. I never switch my mindset, no matter who they throw in. I just try to keep it all the same," Ednaco said.