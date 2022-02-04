The defending champion John F. Kennedy High School Islanders boys soccer team opened their 2022 Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association campaign with a hard-fought win over the visiting Okkodo High School Bulldogs on Wednesday night at JFK’s Ramsey Field in Upper Tumon.

Although the Bulldogs struck first, a low, line drive in the 11th minute from Angelo Auayan that sizzled past JFK goalkeeper Mason Bonner, JFK answered back with the next three goals, hanging on to beat the Bulldogs 3-2.

After trailing 1-0 to Okkodo, the Islanders’ Andrew Choi broke though the Bulldogs’ defense, and, with two minutes remaining in the half, rifled a shot into the back of the net past a diving Jayven Mendiola to level the game at a goal apiece.

“I just saw a lane and I connected with my teammate and I just started going,” Choi said.

Choi, a senior, played for the Islanders his sophomore year but didn’t join the team last year. After a year away from the pitch, the class-of-2022 standout is excited to make a name for himself, his team, and, most of all, have fun.

PQ “I’m going for the hat trick next time." – Taiyo Kanekatsu, striker, JFK Islanders

“I just started coming out and liked playing, like a hobby,” Choi said. “It’s fun.”

While the first half was played in dry, windy conditions, steady cross-field winds played havoc on defenders passing upfield, moderate-to-strong rains pounded the field in the second half.

Despite the deluge, the Islanders opened the second half with two unanswered goals, both from Taiyo Kanekatsu.

Three minutes into the second half, Kanekatsu drilled a shot at Josiah Mendiola, the Bulldogs’ replacement goalkeeper. The blast hit Josiah Mendiola's legs and caromed into the goal.

Ten minutes later, in the 53rd minute, JFK’s left-winger Bryan Nakamine worked the ball near the goal line and centered a pass to a wide open Kanekatsu, who one-timed a blast that beat Josiah Mendiola.

“I’m really glad I scored two goals, and I hope I can get a hat trick in our next game,” Kanekatsu said.

Trailing by two goals, the Bulldogs trimmed the lead to a single score. At the 61st minute, a penalty kick from Adam Gimenez beat Bonner.

Although a win is a win, both Kanekatsu and Choi were hoping for a more-decisive victory.

Choi said that he had envisioned a five-goal differential, not just one.

“We were expecting maybe five goals, but we didn't play that well in the first half,” Choi said.

Kanekatsu told The Guam Daily Post that he is happy with the outcome but knows the he and the Islanders are capable of more.

“I’m going for the hat trick next time,” he said.