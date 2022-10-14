Ahead of tonight's championship game, Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association announced its All-Star soccer selection. In a two-way tie for MVP, the award went to John F. Kennedy High School Islanders' Taiyo Kanekatsu and Okkodo High School Bulldogs' Jayven Mendiola. 

Kanekatsu and Mendiola are both seniors and led their teams atop of the standings. During the regular season, both forwards tallied multi-goal games. 

One of the island's most prolific scorers, Kanekatsu led his team to the championship game, where he and the two-time defending Islanders will take on the Southern High School Dolphins.

The Dolphins entered the postseason as the No. 3 seed but planked No. 2-seed Okkodo 2-0 in the semifinals. 

