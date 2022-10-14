Ahead of tonight's championship game, Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association announced its All-Star soccer selection. In a two-way tie for MVP, the award went to John F. Kennedy High School Islanders' Taiyo Kanekatsu and Okkodo High School Bulldogs' Jayven Mendiola.

Kanekatsu and Mendiola are both seniors and led their teams atop of the standings. During the regular season, both forwards tallied multi-goal games.

One of the island's most prolific scorers, Kanekatsu led his team to the championship game, where he and the two-time defending Islanders will take on the Southern High School Dolphins.

The Dolphins entered the postseason as the No. 3 seed but planked No. 2-seed Okkodo 2-0 in the semifinals.

First team 2022 GDOE ISA boys soccer All-Star selection Name Position School Grade Cohen Blas goalkeeper OHS Bulldogs 12th Noel Ericsson defense THS Titans 12th Tom Almoite defense JFKHS, Islanders 10th John Paul Taimanglo defense SHS Dolphins 11th John Perez defense OHS Bulldogs 12th Bryan Nakamine midfielder JFKHS Islanders, 12th Dakota Concepcion midfielder JFKHS Islanders 12th Nathaniel Mortera midfielder THS Titans 12th Bradly Cruz midfielder OHS Bulldogs 12th Taiyo Kanekatsu* forward JFKHS Islanders 12th Jayven Mendiola* forward OHS Bulldogs 12th Isaiah Cruz, Utility utility THS Titans 12th



*co-MVPs

Second team 2022 GDOE ISA boys soccer All-Star selection Name Position School Grade Jonah Blas goalkeeper GWHS Geckos 10th Nicholas Santos defense THS Titans 11th Andrew Shiroma defense SSHS Sharks 11th Jake Cruz defense GWHS Geckos 12th Deon Apatang defense OHS Bulldogs 9th Irvin White midfielder JFKHS Islanders 12th Codie Pasana midfielder SSHS Sharks 10th Shuntaro Suzuki midfielder GWHS Geckos 11th Landon Castro midfielder SHS Dolphins 10th Cody Pangelinan forward SHS Dolphins 10th Noah Medler forward JFKHS Islanders 12th Alesana Jorlang utility JFKHS Islanders 10th



