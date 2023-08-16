After two days of pool play, teams competing in the Clutch High School Volleyball Classic girls preseason volleyball tournament entered single-elimination playoffs Monday at the Father Duenas Memorial School Phoenix Center in Mangilao.

With four games scheduled, the evening was filled with intense action and even upsets, as the mighty Notre Dame High School Royals and public school defending champions were eliminated in the one-set, first-to-30-point-loser-go-home formatted matches.

In an inter-league match, featuring Southern High School and Notre Dame, the Dolphins defeated the Royals 30-24. In another eye-opening affair, the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks defeated the defending champion Okkodo High School Bulldogs 30-18.

With a 27-14 lead, the Sharks pulled within three points from the match. With Breeana Simina serving, Kayna Kanemoto pounded a kill shot. Sanchez gave up the next three points, but, when Kanemoto drilled another winner, they arrived at match point.

Chalk it up to nervous energy, Kanemoto sent a serve wide. With another match point erased, the Sharks held on and eliminated the Bulldogs.

“Because they're the defending champs from last year, we wanted to give them something - show them a challenge from our new team,” said Sharks senior Kanemoto.

“There's a lot we can work on, but we're getting there,” she said.

In the other two games, the St. John’s School Knights defeated the Tiyan High School Titans 30-25. And, in a barnburner, the John F. Kennedy High High School Islanders dropped the George Washington High School Geckos 30-27.

With 10 teams placed in two brackets, two teams have to play one extra game on their way to the semifinals. On Tuesday, the Knights were scheduled to take on the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles, with the winner advancing to the semifinals against the Sharks. In the other bracket, the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam defending champion Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars were scheduled to play the Dolphins, with the winner moving on to the other semifinals to face the Islanders.

The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Phoenix Center. Entry into the event is $5.

With four games on Monday night's docket, the Sharks closed out competition with a convincing win over the Bulldogs. After Sanchez surged to a quick, 4-1 lead, Okkodo pounded their way to an 8-6 advantage. But, with Kanemoto inspiring and leading her team, Sanchez cruised to an easy victory.

“That definitely felt great because this is our new team - a new year. We're trying our best to get what we want,” said the 17-year-old Kanemoto.

With a lot of weight on her shoulders, it is Kanemoto’s, and the other seniors’ responsibility to lead by example and inspire.

“Since I'm a senior, I'm trying to help my other players, since they're all younger than me,” she said. “Next year, they're on their own, so I'm trying to help them out for their upcoming seasons.”

Kanemoto told The Guam Daily Post that she is not thrilled with the one-set format, but competing against the private schools makes up for it. She said that playing against private school teams allow “better and faster games.”