The World Karate Organization Shinkyokushinkai Karate Guam is going to hit the beach for the fourth straight year for the 2020 World Champion Karate Seminar on Feb. 21 and 22 at the Royal Orchid Hotel in Tumon. Returning are special guest instructor WKO President and Fifth World Open Karate Tournament Champion, Shihan (Master) Kenji Midori and WKO executive director, and Tokyo Bay Minato branch chief Shihan Yasukazu Koi to lead the instruction.

Helping to lead the instruction will be two of the best young Japanese karate practitioners in the world, Fifth JFKL Men’s Middleweight Champion Ryuki Ushiraosako and 1st All Asia Full Contact Karate Women’s Middleweight Champion Ramu Amikawa.

“We are quite fortunate to have Master Midori as our leader and here again this year,” WKO Shinkyokushinkai Karate Guam bureau chief Chris Biolchino told The Guam Daily Post.

The addition of “two great young champions is really a great opportunity for our students to learn,” Biolchino added. “Ushiraosako is only 18 years old … and Amikawa is 16 and won the All Asia Full Contact for women middleweight, they are both real up-and-comers.”

Biolchino said he is extra excited to have his female students get to train with Amikawa.

“We have a lot of young female students and we wanted to bring out another female instructor and extend the opportunity to train with someone who is competing at a very high level,” Biolchino said.

The first day of the seminar will be held indoors at Royal Orchid Hotel on Friday. On Saturday, the instruction moves to the surf and sand, a highlight of the annual exchange. Getting to train in the surf and the sand is a unique experience, acknowledges Biolchino, adding, “It's fun … I think everyone looks forward to getting outside.”

The seminar is open to any martial arts enthusiasts and will focus on karate basics and fundamentals, kata (forms), self-defense techniques, strength and conditioning, and fighting drills and strategies. With a wide variety of skill and experience, students get to work one-on-one with instructors to provide more specialized training.

Besides fostering goodwill and communicating new training styles the seminar gives students a chance to get more advanced training and see high-level karate masters.

“The students remember the experience and it makes an impact on many of them in competition and training,” said Biolchino.

The next activity on the calendar for WKO Shinkyokushinkai Karate Guam will be the Guam National Full Contact Karate Tournament on May 16 at the Dededo Sports Complex.