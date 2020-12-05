For the past six years, Elijah Dueñas, 15, looked forward to competing in Special Olympics, hanging out with friends and family at the events, and smiling as he raced across the finish line, earning another medal to add to his haul.

With the coronavirus pandemic racing toward a 10th month and all in-person events canceled since March, the island’s most precious and most vulnerable athletes have been left without their usual arenas.

“Since the pandemic, Elijah is, I am going to say, ‘disappointed,'” said Kathryn Dueñas, his 49-year-old mother.

‘“Special Olympics needs to go on because I need to win my medals, because I am a champion,’” Kathryn Dueñas recalled her high-functioning autistic child having told her.

“He’s disappointed. He’s sad. He’s hurt,” she said.

When Special Olympics Guam canceled track and field a few days ahead of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declaring a public health emergency, Elijah Dueñas was ready to compete. He didn’t know what a pandemic was or why his races were canceled, but his mother explained it to him in a way he could understand. But first she needed to figure out a way of teaching the abstract concept with potentially dire consequences to her son.

“I didn’t know how to tell him,” she said. “But, when I did, I actually went ahead and showed him pictures. I showed him pictures of people getting sick. I had to go ahead and put it on an educational level. I had to go ahead and say, ‘As a result of Special Olympics this is what will happen.’

“It’s a teachable lesson,” she added.

“‘If you touch the stove, you’re going to get burned,’” she recalled telling him.

Kathryn Dueñas explained that her son is very affectionate, communicating to The Guam Daily Post that another hurdle she faced was teaching her son to limit his warmth and tenderness.

“Elijah, being high-functioning, he actually is very friendly, very loving," she said. "He loves to shake hands with people. He loves to hug. That type of social interaction, he feeds off of people."

She said that he is sad not being allowed around friends.

“At Special Olympics, he loves the drive, the cheering. That is what drives him to keep doing more, to keep going,” she said.

Kathryn Dueñas added that by creating a loving environment at home, she has helped lift his spirits.

“I try and not create COVID as a negative outcome for him,” she said. “As long as I provide a loving and supportive environment for him, at home, it’s not really hitting him.”

Kathryn Dueñas said that because children on the autism spectrum tend to see things as black and white, he struggles with believing things he cannot hear, touch, taste or smell.

“When explaining COVID to him, they just have to be told what to do, what they can and cannot do,” she said. “Those are the boundaries that they live by.”

“I explained to Elijah the expected behavior for us to be safe, and for us not to get sick is to be separated from people, to wash our hands, to wear our masks, to only give a high-five.”

Emulating a master

Without organized competition, Elijah Dueñas has stayed active throughout the pandemic by swimming at Gov. Joseph Flores Beach Park or by emulating his favorite martial artist, Bruce Lee.

“He loves Bruce Lee,” his mother said. “Elijah has about three pairs of nunchucks. During online learning, Elijah will take sensory breaks. During sensory breaks, Elijah will practice with his nunchucks.

“Being a visual learner, he would just watch Bruce Lee. … Elijah is really good at imitating Bruce Lee and imitating his movies. That is an indoor sport for Elijah.”

While Elijah Dueñas loves track and field, swimming, karate and soccer, he and his mother have recently resumed bowling.

“He actually joined an adult league before COVID ended (Special Olympics events),” she said. “He’s pretty good at it. … He’s got the knack of bowling the same score.”

Take care of yourself, too

On Nov. 21, SOGU hosted its first-ever virtual Family Health Forum, a 4-hour information-fest led by a panel of health care professionals. During the meeting, Kathryn Dueñas gleaned important information, but found the most useful advice to be a tip from Barbara Mafnas, a registered nurse and mother of a Special Olympian.

Mafnas explained that caregivers of those with intellectual disabilities must not forget to take care of themselves.

“We are professionals in our own nature,” Kathryn Dueñas said. “We love taking care of our children and our families.

“We really need to go ahead and take a step back and take care of us as parents.”

So, how does a caregiver of a high-functioning child on the spectrum blow off steam?

She watches a series about a high-functioning autistic man with savant syndrome who saves lives while working as a surgical resident in San Jose, California.

“I went ahead and watched 'The Good Doctor' on Hulu,” she said. “He reminds me so much of Elijah.”

Refreshed, renewed, rejuvenated, Kathryn Dueñas gives her son the love he deserves and teaches him life lessons that help keep him safe.

“Parents are the best advocate and we are their role models,” she said. “No matter what, we are their first teacher, at home.”