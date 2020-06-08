Nearly four years ago, Katrina Penaflor walked into Frank Tagalin’s health class, got the veteran track and field’s coach attention, and introduced herself.

“‘Coach Frank, I’m coming out for the track team,’” Tagalin recalled the confident ninth grader telling him.

“I was like, ‘who are you?’” Tagalin had told her, thinking to himself, ‘freshmen don’t usually say that.’”

“‘I’m Katrina Penaflor,’” she replied.

After a brief conversation, Tagalin had sized her up and realized that she meant business.

“‘You stick with us, and we’re going to build a team around you, Katrina,’” he told her. “She looks at me dead, straight in the eyes and goes, “‘we’re going to do this, coach.’”

“I was like, ‘all right, let’s do this,’” the gobsmacked coach with two decades of experience told her.

In 2019, Penaflor broke two individual school records in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes and led the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks girls track and field team to an Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam third-place finish.

“We just had so much success with her,” sighed Tagalin, knowing in his heart that 2020 was supposed to be the Sharks' year to hurdle to the top of the podium, or, at least, run away with silver.

“In my estimation, this was supposed to be our year to do really well,” Tagalin said. “A lot of the athletes that beat our kids in the events last year, most of them graduated.”

For Penaflor, a straight-A student with as much desire as any other athlete to have ever called Guam home, she wasn’t looking for anything more from her senior year than what she deserved. With hours of sacrifice poured into academics and athletics, she wanted to finish her senior year with her friends and mentors. They had meant so much to her and contributed to her success.

Before closing the final chapter of her childhood, she wanted what was owed to her. Instead, she, the 23 other seniors on the team and soon-to-be graduates all over the world were knocked out of the game by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was heartbreaking to hear the news of how much was taken away from the class of 2020,” Penaflor said. “I was really expecting to walk down graduation and have our Senior Countdown. …

As the days of the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association's cancellation of fourth quarter sports turned into weeks, and then months, time hasn’t done much to abate the Sharks’ hope that some semblance of a season can still be salvaged.

In the beginning, with fear of the coronavirus pandemic fresh in everyone’s heads, Tagalin consoled his 60-member team, including 24 seniors, after telling them the season was lost and there was nothing that could be done.

“I told them, ‘there’s nothing that we can do about it because it’s a pandemic,’” he said. “You’ve got to pick safety first when dealing with this.

“For sure, we don’t want to have any sick kids coming down with this coronavirus.”

But with the number of new COVID-19 cases remaining low, hospital beds empty, and most nonessential businesses having received the green light to reopen, Tagalin’s defeatism turned into hope.

“I told them, ‘hang in there,'” he instructed his team.

Track and field lends itself to social distancing, he said.

"You’re the only one in the ring when you’re going to throw. You’re the only one on the runway when you’re going to jump. And, you’re in lanes when you’re running," he added. “You don’t run together in a race. Everybody finishes on their own.”

With the conversation for summer competition between schools and GDOE ISA having taken over public school sports, the organization has not issued a decision.

For now, Tagalin’s, Penaflor’s, and the Sharks' dreams to compete remain on hold.

For Penaflor, hopefully optimistic, the bite from when the season was stolen from her still stings. It is a day she will remember for the rest of her life.

“It was crazy,” she said. “I had no words. It was senior year. I hoped that I was going to have a comeback - at least - and enjoy the last hurdles, the last runs with my team.

“Of course, being captain for my team, it was a bum because I really wanted to guide them to do more this season. Hopefully, reach second place, if possible. … It was heartbreaking.”

As summer competition weighs in the balance, Penaflor prepares for a ceremonious-as-possible, socially distanced, drive-by graduation on June 9. While it wasn’t the graduation of her dreams, accepting defeat, again, she said it is good enough, sharing that she was a member of the Sharks graduation committee and contributed to the plan.

“It’s for the safety of everyone, so we’re OK,” she said, after her next breath, revealing, “the COVID really did take a lot away from us - a lot of memories that we could have made. …

“It’s a big heartbreak.”

Looking back on their three years together of mentorship and achievement, Tagalin is most going to miss Penaflor’s leadership, her unselfishness, and her never-say-die spirit. From the first day they met, and every day since, his three-time captain gave nothing less than everything she had. Sometimes, even more.

“You tell Katrina A-B-C-D, and A-B-C-D will be done,” said Tagalin, shedding light on the honor student’s ability to be coached. “She is a very stoic and very disciplined person as a student and as an athlete. When it comes to training and schoolwork, I can’t say enough about her.”

Penaflor, in 2019, at a meet, with a full docket of races, walked up to Tagalin and told him that she wasn’t feeling well and wouldn't be able to compete. He told her to listen to her body and sit this one out. Minutes later, he looked from his clipboard and saw her barreling down the track in the 400-meter sprint.

“Next thing you know, I looked up, and she was running the 400,” Tagalin said. “Next thing you know, she came in first by a mile. …

“Man, she’s awesome. She is going to be successful in life, too. Whatever it takes to train, to get better, she’s going to do it.”

Not only was Penaflor a born leader in track and field, but she also captained the Sharks girls rugby team. And although they fell short in the 2020 medal rounds, she loved every minute she spent with her team.

“I was so proud rugging at Sanchez,” she said. … “No matter the place we stood, I was just happy to know I played with the best team this year. …

“Every time was amazing. Every day - at practice - was the best.”

For Penaflor, winning was important, but helping her teams become better, and earning her coaches’ trust was just as significant.

“I loved being captains for my teams,” she said. “It was the best part of playing. Overall, I am more of a person who loves to lead people and guide them. … I always wanted to be the person they can not only look up to, but so that they know that there is someone there for them, not just as a captain, but also as a friend.

“I made sure to prove to everyone that’s where I belong.”

For Troy Fritz, the Sharks girls rugby team head coach, having Penaflor on the pitch, or offering encouragement from the sidelines, made his job a lot easier.

"Smart, athletic, humble," are the words he used to describe her. "When the moment comes, she steps up and leads her team. Katrina is what coaches look for in a player. She is a fearless and an exemplary student-player.

"Any hardships Katrina encounters, she overcomes."

For the Sharks, respect and admiration was a two-way street. Every time they stepped onto a pitch, they felt honored to follow their captain's lead.

"Katrina is not only a great player, but she’s also a great leader," said Joanne Alvarez, a member of the Sharks 2020 rugby team. "On and off the field, she sets a good example for the team. She shows a willingness to succeed, which pushes us to get where we need to be. Without her, we wouldn’t know where our team would be today."

Without Penaflor, the Sharks still would have been a good team. With her, they became great.

"Katrina Penaflor is the definition of a leader," said Samantha Pacia, another member of the Sharks rugby team. "Her determination pushed us to work harder and smarter on the field, especially when it came to conditioning.

"Being at her level was one of my goals. You can say she was the glue that held the team together. Without her, we wouldn’t have made it that far into the season, and for that, I’m highly grateful."

Penaflor's dedication inspired her team to achieve.

"Kat is one of the hardest working athlete I’ve seen so far," said Sheila Sarmiento, another Sharks rugger. ..." Whenever our team is lacking, she sacrifices herself just to pick us up as a whole.

"Whatever she puts her mind to, she will keep pushing until it is achieved. Therefore, I know Katrina Penaflor isn’t just one of the hardest working, but she is also the strongest and most thoughtful athlete I know."

A week before this article was published, Tagalin called Penaflor to check on her and offer words of encouragement, make sure she wasn’t depressed, and let her know what she meant to him and the team.

“‘But, coach, I was just one of many,’” Tagalin recalled her telling him.

‘“No, you were one of many, but you were the first,’” he replied.

As Penaflor tries to plan for the future, a daunting task amid the ever-changing climate of public health emergency mandates, she is considering enrolling at the University of Guam and studying criminal justice. She is also looking into opportunities in the states. Whichever is her next move, a positive attitude will serve her well.

“No matter how bad things are, you shouldn’t let this COVID get you down,” she said. “I don’t think you should let that take away everything. …

“For me, I’m just looking at it as an obstacle … that everybody has to get through to make a new chapter in life.

“This COVID, for me, of course, it really did take away a lot. So, I’m just hoping that - after this - it goes over, and I can do more than it took away from me.”