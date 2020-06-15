Growing up and spending time at the softball field with her family, Keiani Kaela Borja Pangelinan has always been surrounded by sports and the grit and grime of working hard.

That blue-collar ethic has been a staple for Pangelinan, making her an integral component for her school’s teams. A graduating senior from St. Paul Christian School, Pangelinan suited up for the school’s volleyball, soccer and basketball teams. Because St. Paul didn’t have a rugby team, she suited up for the Okkodo Bulldogs as an affiliate. Her basketball acumen has also allowed her to represent Guam at the national level, competing in several Oceania tournaments.

“Keiani is one of my favorite players. She's a blue-collar worker; comes in every day, puts in the work, never complains, always willing to do whatever is necessary for the team to succeed,” said Stu Schaefer, her coach with the Warriors. “She was always so dependable and so steady on the court.”

Pangelinan’s one of those players who are always reliable, he said, and often “you don't realize how important she is until she's absent.”

A team-first player who is always willing to stay in the background and do the dirty work that makes teams successful, Pangelinan is one of those athletes who “you don't give a lot thought to because you know she can handle whatever responsibility or task you give her,” Schaefer said.

Schaefer, who has worked with Pangelinan since she was in sixth grade, said he has enjoyed watching her grow and develop as a player.

“She's tough,” he said. “We have had our share of tough players over the years and she's probably one of the toughest.”

With Pangelinan moving on to college, Schaefer said “It's going to be very strange and very difficult next year without her.”

Her national coach, Jimmy Yi, agreed with Schaefer's sentiments regarding Pangelinan's team-first mentality.

"What a team player! She works hard for everything and willing to do what it takes for the team to win," said Yi, who coached her at the U17 Oceania Championships in New Caledonia. "She’s an awesome person to be around with. She has a great future ahead of her."

Embracing the discipline and work ethic

For Pangelinan, the discipline and commitment it takes to succeed in sports were lessons that she applied in her daily life, ensuring she succeeded academically, to make her family proud.

Sports opened travel opportunities, she said, allowing her to travel around Asia as a member of the Warriors basketball and volleyball teams and compete with her best friend, Jazmin Samonte, another 2020 grad from St. Paul.

Her accolades in sports are many. Individually, she’s been named several times to All-Island teams in basketball and rugby. As a basketball team, the Warriors earned third place her freshman year and she was part of the Warriors championship runs her sophomore and junior years.

Though basketball and volleyball have taken her places, Pangelinan said she found her niche in rugby. After two years of unsuccessfully trying to get a rugby program going with the Warriors, she affiliated with Okkodo because she was dying to get on the field.

“I can really say that I found my true sport,” she said of her foray into rugby and her decision to affiliate with Okkodo rugby. “I will never regret that decision because i loved how we all just turned into sisters and they welcomed me into their program.”

Looking back, Pangelinan said her best memories involved seeing her family cheer her on from the stands.

“They never missed any of my games. I will always keep that close to my heart because I know I have my family's support in everything I do,” Pangelinan said. “With everything I have done throughout my four years of high school, sports will always be the best memory and I am extremely grateful for every opportunity that I have been given.”

She thanked her mom, her family, Schaefer and her best friends for continually pushing her to do better.

Moving forward, Pangelinan is currently looking at joining the military and has been preparing for her ASVAB test.

If that doesn’t work out, she said, she would like a career in law enforcement.