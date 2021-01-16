Editor's note: In this second story of a two-part series, The Guam Daily Post shares Kekoa Tenorio-Toves’ story of earning a rugby scholarship to play for the American International College Yellow Jackets in Springfield, Massachusetts. Tenorio-Toves played three years for the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks and, despite the challenges of the pandemic leading to the cancellation of the 2020-2021 season, beat the odds and is taking his game to the next level.

For the rest of recorded history, student-athletes who had their careers altered or cut short by the coronavirus pandemic will be forever known for having given up so much and having received so little.

But even during these chaotic times, with much of the world struggling to contain the virus and returning its economies and ways of life to some semblance of normalcy, one Simon Sanchez High School boys rugby player has transcended reality and achieved the seemingly impossible. This week, Kekoa Tenorio-Toves, 17, who, this time of year would normally be lacing up his boots for the silver-and-black, announced that he had signed to play for the American International College Yellow Jackets men’s rugby team in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Yellow Jackets are a Division I powerhouse, competing in the East Coast Rugby Conference.

Tenorio-Toves said that his dream of taking his game to the highest level of collegiate sports could have not been possible without the support and encouragement from Len Calvo, Chris Sgro, his family and his teammates.

“The team has always been such a huge support in my rugby career,” said Tenorio-Toves, who helped lead the Sharks to last season’s finals appearance against the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars. “They always help me through everything, … they’ve just been there right by my side.”

For as much support as he received from his teammates, he repaid them with leadership.

“I always encourage them and pushed them to strive for the best, because that’s what I do,” Tenorio-Toves said. “I believe if you put your heart out on the field, you can accomplish anything.”

While Tenorio-Toves was hoping to have one final crack at the high school rugby title and represent his school in competition, restrictions on contact sports never eased and led to the cancellation of the season - or at least any kind of traditional match play.

“I’m, honestly, very disappointed,” he said. “I really wanted to prepare mentally and physically for my upcoming trip to American International College, but now I have to do that on my own.

“It is such a bummer, but, you know, it is what it is.”

Instead of sulking and filling his head with unproductive what-ifs, Tenorio-Toves knew if he wanted to continue his rugby career past high school and intermittent games playing in the the island’s national program, he had to push himself and make even more sacrifices. To keep up his fitness level and help cope with the stresses of taking care of his younger siblings and maintaining a 3.5 GPA, he demanded more from himself and his school.

“I actually asked my counselor to put in two gym classes for me, so, that’s double the amount of workouts I have to do every day,” he said.

“I wake up at 6 o’clock in the morning and I go run for an hour,” he added. "I do, sometimes two miles, sometimes a mile. I do 200 pushups, 200 situps.

“Later on, after that, I go ride my bike for a little bit and then come home and do whatever I have to do, take care of my responsibilities. Then, later on in the day, around 5 p.m., I go for another light run just to make the body a little more active.”

For Tenorio-Toves, putting in the extra work and making incredible sacrifice is not out of the ordinary, more so, the traits define him as a person and as an athlete. No matter the situation, whether he is juggling schoolwork, helping his parents, staying fit or navigating the mind-numbing, oftentimes challenging, hastily concocted remote learning model, he never backs down from a challenge.

While he wishes that the pandemic never existed, he will not accept defeat. He can’t, it’s not in his DNA.

“I wish I can go to school, but I can’t do anything about it,” he said, sharing that online instruction was difficult at first, but, even with multiple brothers and sisters and not enough computers, he figured it out.

“Sometimes we have to take turns,” he said, sharing that chivalry and placing his sister’s needs over his is the priority. “If I have a class at a certain time and my sister has a class at the same time, I’ll give her the computer. If I’m able to join on my phone, then I’ll just join on my phone.”

“It was kind of weird at first, but as the school year went along, we got used to it, honestly,” he added.

Self-sacrifice, the ability to adapt, and his pride for his school have been the keys to Tenorio-Toves’ success.

“Honestly, I have to take pride in my school, that’s all it is - pride in my school and staying humble,” he said. “When it comes down to representing who we are, Sanchez rules, baby!”

Ten months into the pandemic and not a single tackle made, a try scored, or a teammate hugged, Tenorio-Toves recognizes that times are tough. But despite the obstacles, he encourages others to remain fit and stay positive.

“Keep your head up. Never give up,” he said.