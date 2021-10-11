Kenney sisters called up to Masakåda

Sabbie Kenney and younger sister Samantha Kenney have navigated their way through Guam’s junior national program and have both been called up to play for the national team in international soccer competition, the Guam Football Association stated in a press release.

The Kenneys, after receiving the news that they had been added to the Masakada roster for the upcoming Asian Football Confederation Women’s Asian Cup India 2022™ Qualifiers, were excited.

“I am unbelievably ecstatic to be playing on the same national team as Sam,” Sabbie Kenney told GFA via WhatsApp.

Sabbie Kenney, 20, after receiving the news, grabbed her younger sister, screamed, and jumped up and down.

“We just bounced in circles and hugged for a solid minute before relaying the news to our family,” Sabbie Kenney recalled.

For Samantha Kenney, 17, the call-up was her first.

“When I knew I was added to the initial selection pool, I made up my mind to do everything I could to make it to the final squad,” said Samantha Kenney, the Guam U20 Women’s National Team captain. ... When coach Ross (Awa) told me that my sister also made the squad, it only made me more eager for the opportunity, knowing my sister would be by my side for my first call-up to the Masakåda.”

The qualifiers, with Guam in Group D, will kick off Oct. 18 against the United Arab Emirates. Next, on Oct. 21, the islanders will take on Myanmar. Three days later, on Oct. 24, Guam will face off against Lebanon.

All of Guam’s matches will kick off at 5 p.m. (9 p.m. Guam time) at the Dolon Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic.

Samantha Kenney said she and her sister hold each other to high standards on the pitch and the siblings are not afraid to express disappointment or give praise, but also take comfort in knowing they support each other unconditionally on and off the pitch.

“We’re able to keep it real with each other when it comes to critiquing each other’s play,” Samantha Kenney said. “It’s also nice to have that extra-deep family support system when traveling internationally, especially when we’re together 24/7.”

Sabbie Kenney told GFA the two sisters are “both humbled and proud to be given the opportunity to represent Guam at such a time, to be given a chance to improve our team rank and to press on toward the next stage.”