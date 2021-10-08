In the past three games, the Gordon College Fighting Scots women’s soccer team has been on a rampage, shutting out opponents 14-0 as the Scots race through the season's midway point.

Sabbie Kenney, a graduate of Harvest Christian Academy and a member of the Scots' nearly impenetrable defense, has helped the NCAA Division III squad to an 8-2-0 record. Also, with Kenney in the backfield, the Scots have outscored their opponents, 33-3, a score which reflects Thursday’s 3-0 win over the Maine Maritime Academy Owls, in Wenham, Massachusetts.

“We have solid defenders on the back line who are not only up to par physically, but technically and tactically as well, a combination that isn’t always highlighted in the last line of defense,” Kenney said. “I would describe this particular group of players this season as some of the most consistent players on the field in terms of executing their tasks as showcased by the low number of goals scored against us this fall.

“They work so hard to get the ball out of the back and play it forward. Not an ounce of doubt crosses my mind when the ball is back there because I trust them to get the ball up.”

With six more conference games before the Commonwealth Coast Conference tournament, Kenney expects competition to become more fierce.

“Everything is up in the air for this last stretch of conference games,” she said. “No one knows who will win because teams have just been getting better as the season has progressed. We will definitely be challenged much more than we have been so far, physically and tactically, that’s for certain."

Up next for the Scots are the Endicott College Gulls. In November 2019, when the teams last met, the game ended in a 1-1 tie.

“Before we make it to the end, though, we need to get through the game right in front of us, playing that game better than we did today,” Kenney said. “And the same goes for the next one and the next.”

Other games around the nation

The Muskingum University Fighting Muskies men's soccer team, with Guamanians Michael Castaneda, Christian Kido, Morgan McKenna and Noah Mueller on its roster, lost on Thursday to the Wilmington College Fightin' Quakers in New Concord, Ohio.

McKenna's two shots and Mueller's one chance were off mark.

The Fightin' Quakers outshot the Muskies 29-11, with scoring opportunities favoring the victors, 14-2.

In National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics women's soccer action, Rylee Guzman's William Penn University Statesmen lost to the Clarke University Pride 3-2 in double overtime.

Also on Thursday, in NCAA Division II women's rugby, the American International College Yellow Jackets, with Guam's Joanne Alvarez, Keiani Pangelinan and Shiela Sarmiento adding depth to the roster, lost 34-12 to West Chester University of Pennsylvania in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

"We played well but ultimately took ourselves out," said AIC head coach T. Fletcher.