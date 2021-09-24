After Thursday’s shutout win over the Framingham State University Rams, Harvest Christian Academy graduate Sabbie Kenney and her Gordon College Fighting Scots women’s soccer team are punching through the competition.

Gordon College, competing in NCAA Division III, with a 4-0 victory and a third straight shutout, has improved to 5-1. With a half-dozen games in the record books, the Fighting Scots have outscored opponents 19-2.

“The team’s confidence is definitely beginning to escalate with these wins as they are a sign of our growing unity and determination to play a style of play that isn’t too common among other New England colleges,” Kenney said. “Coach Chuck (Breton) has really tried to steer this soccer program into playing more possessively, which, when committed to, has proven to get us the results we want.”

For most of the first half, Gordon College controlled the tempo and pushed the Rams past the breaking point. After 90 minutes of play, the Fighting Scots had outshot the Rams 17-3.

“We were strong in our possession most of the match, especially in the first and last 30-40 minutes of the game,” Kenney said. “Whenever we struggled, it was due to slower play.”

But as play sped up, so did Gordon College’s transition game, and so did its ability to capitalize on corner kicks.

“Switching the field was key in this game to spread the opponent and then combine passes down the middle and sides of the field towards goal,” Kenney said. “We also are trying to be a team that capitalizes on corners, which is how one of our goals was scored tonight.”

Kenney, a defender who played eight minutes off the bench, is gaining experience and skill as she competes against some of the league’s best strikers.

“I’m able to hold my ground when going up against other players, which is major in winning balls,” she said. “A skill that I am continuing to improve in is the speed of my play. When I’m able to win and quickly release the ball to a teammate, the team as a whole is able to play faster, exploiting weaknesses in our opponents’ play.”