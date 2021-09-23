Editor's note: All mention of date and time are in CHamoru Standard Time.

Harvest Christian Academy alumna Sabbie Kenney and the other women on the Gordon College women’s soccer team walked away from their away game in Waterville, Maine with an impressive 5-0 victory on Wednesday.

“With the shutout, the team left in high spirits for sure but also has started focusing on our next game against Framingham State which is actually tomorrow night,” Kenney said after the game against the Thomas College Terriers.

Kenney’s plan ahead of the match was to make smart, simple passes and switch the ball across the field as much as she could.

“Pulling out wide towards the sideline while the ball was traveling my way helped position myself to either continue playing up the field or go back the other way if the pressure was on,” the junior said.

On the field, Kenney was able to fulfill her goals and had fun reading the field, trying to anticipate where the ball would end up, she said.

“I’m glad to say I was able to execute my goals which contributed to the team being able to combine plays towards the final third of the field,” Kenney said. “I’d like to emphasize on my switches in respect to trying to be patient and not forcing something that wasn’t on. In the last 10 minutes or so, we had a series of around five or six corners on the opposing side most of which I was able to get a head on.”

Kenney plays defense for the Scots and has logged 84 minutes so far this season, including playing 17 minutes against the Terriers.

The Scots’ win adds to their 4-1 record. In the game against the Terriers, Emily Rodriguez, McKenna Feller, and Shelby Jones scored one goal with Calla Ashley scoring two goals. According to the Gordon College wrap-up, Feller’s goal was her first of the season.

With sights set on taking on the Farmington State Rams at home, Kenney said she and the team are “all about recovery tonight.”

“Coach Chuck (Breton) actually scheduled these two games like this, so we could get a glimpse of what it will feel like playing in the NCAA Division III Championship tournament which is our end goal this season,” Kenney added.

Bruins and Statesmen fall

In other college soccer action with Guam representation, on Wednesday, Harvest Christian Academy graduate Micah Hennegan and the Bob Jones University Bruins lost to the Columbia International University Rams 2-0 in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Bruins, with the loss, drop to 4-2-1.

Columbia International, perfect in six games, improved to 6-0.

Although the Bruins matched the Rams in time-of-possession and were only outshot 14-10, they were unable to find the back of the net and confidence waned.

“I think the difference is that our level dropped when we missed our key chances,” Hennegan said. “Compared to our last game, we never gave up until there was a goal.”

Next for the Bruins, at 9 a.m. Friday, they will take on the Toccoa Falls College Eagles in Greenville, South Carolina. The Eagles, winners of its last two games, are 2-1.

For the Bruins, confidence is going to be key.

“I think we just need to keep our head up when we miss our key chances,” Hennegan said. “It is important we stay confident.”

Also on Wednesday, Tiyan High School graduate Rylee Guzman and her William Penn University Statesmen women's soccer team lost to Grand View University 2-1, is Des Moines, Iowa.

Guzman, a freshman, did not receive playing time.

