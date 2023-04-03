The much-anticipated Triton Men’s Basketball League matchup between the undefeated KFC Andersen Air Force Base Bombers and MVP Stars turned into a rout Saturday, at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

After an explosive first half, the Bombers won 102-83.

The Bombers went up 28-16 in the first quarter behind 12 points by Jayden Finley and 10 points by Chris Conner. The Bombers kept the pressure on the Stars in the second period, outscoring MVP 27-15, with KFC’s Simpson Carrington scoring 16 points in the period. By halftime, the Bombers led 55-31.

Guam national team player Daren Hechanova joined the Stars at halftime and started in the third period and the MVPs outscored the Bombers 26-18, with MVP’s JP Cruz scoring 16 points. With strong offensive output from Hechanova and Cruz, MVP cut the Bombers’ lead to 16 points. Despite the late effort, the Stars were unable to shoot themselves out of the hole.

Carrington, with 33 points, led all scorers. Finley, with 27 points, paced the Bombers’ offense. Cruz, with 23 points, was the Stars’ shooting star. Joe Blas, another MVP sharpshooter, scored 21 points.

With the win, KFC improves to 4-0. With the loss, their first of the season, MVP fell to 3-1.

In another Triton league game, Team OG defeated Navy Ballers 83-74.

Team OG started slowly, trailing the Ballers 22-13 after the first period and trailed at halftime 39-32. But OG, in the third period, erupted for 32 points behind 17 points from AJ Grape. Accompanying OG’s timely shooting, their defense was equally effective, holding Ballers to 15 points.

The Ballers, in the final 10 minutes, made several runs at Team OG, but Team OG braved all attacks.

Team OG was led by Grape with 24 points, followed by Reo Aiken with 22 points and Kyle Gaitan with 17 points. John Cristal led the Ballers with 15 points.

Team OG improves to 2-2, while the Ballers fall to 1-2.