The Andersen Air Force Base KFC Bombers ran over the Triton-KFC Men’s Basketball League during the fall season of 2022 and completed the league with a 123-68 win over Team OG by Hanom Water, Radio and Ice in the championship game.

The Four Stars completed a solid run in the playoffs, with a third-place finish in a 76-70 win over MicroFriends.

The Bombers put the game away in the first quarter, as they ran out to a 34-12 lead behind the combo of Divine Cox and Jaden Finley, as they scored 22 combined points in the first 10.

The Bombers led 66-20 at halftime and 95-43 at the end of three periods and cruised to a 123-68 win.

Finley led the Bombers with 30 points while Cox added 20 points. Cox was named the league’s Most Valuable Player.

Team OG’s AJ Grape scored 33 points, with 28 points in the second half and was the only player from OG to score in double figures.

The Bombers out rebounded Team OG 96-39, as KFC dominated the boards.

The Bombers averaged 119 points per game during the season and scored at least 100 points in every game.

KFC ended the season with an undefeated 12-0 record. Team OG finished the Triton league with an 8-4 record, with three of their losses to the Bombers.

In the opening game, the Four Stars won a back-and-forth battle with the MicroFriends. The Four Stars started well and led 25-20 after the first quarter but the MicroFriends came back to take a 42-37 lead at halftime behind 10 points from Ken Brozo in the second period.

The Four Stars came back in the third quarter to outscore the MicroFriends 19-11 in the period to take a 56-53 lead after 30 minutes. EJ Mori scored 10 points in the fourth period to help the Four Stars hold off a MicroFriends comeback attempt, and the Four Stars won the game 76-70.

The Four Stars finished the regular season with a 1-9 record.

The Four Stars were led by Mori with 22 points while Walker Meippen added 14 points. Brozo scored 18 points for the MicroFriends with Jose Ignacio adding 16 points.