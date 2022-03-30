KIA U15 Girls Event caps female empowerment program

The KIA U15 Girls Event of the Triple J Robbie Webber Youth Soccer League officially kicked off Saturday at the Guam Football Association National Training Center in Harmon.

After the success of AFC Women’s Football Day in March, GFA is pushing forward with the event as part of the continued month-long celebration. It is also part of the final component of the Fana’ayuda I Famalao’an, a girls and women’s empowerment program started by GFA last year.

The event grew from four clubs to seven, said Kimberly Sherman, GFA Women’s Football Officer.

“It was exciting to see many of the players commit to a club to play in the league for the next few weeks. What we want next after increasing interest and participation is to eventually raise the level of competitiveness in our girls and women’s program,” said Sherman. “The increasing number of participants at these recreational events will be the foundation and the motivation for us to work toward and achieve our next goal.”

The pilot event, part of the Fana’ayuda I Famalao’an program, is supported by the Guam Economic Development Authority Qualifying Certificate Community Contribution Grant Program. The funds covered team fees to play in the league as well as player registration fees for up to 12 players per club roster. Contributors for this cycle of GEDA QCCC grant funding are Guam Regional Medial City and TNN, Guam, which does business as Tsubaki Hotel.

There are two components to the empowerment program. Earlier this year, GFA hosted a series of coaching and referee workshops for young women. The mission of GFA’s Fana’ayuda I Famalao’an program is to introduce football in the community as a positive outlet for girls ages 10-18 and to build the self-confidence and hope of participants, while creating a positive impact in their lives and those around them.

“Our vision with the Fana’ayuda I Famalao’an program is to build up and empower girls to become strong women to lead the next generation,” Sherman said. “Through the sport, we will emphasize the importance of positive relationships and role models, education, and living a healthy, active lifestyle.”

Sherman said the program aims to b confidence for build ahletes looking to step on the pitch.

“We want the participants to find something that is meaningful to them and to be confident to step on the pitch or any pitch to take on challenges, as well as to try to be the best at anything they put their mind to,” she said.

Last year, participants in the program took part in a weekend combine aimed at coaching methods under course instructor Ross Awa, who is also the GFA assistant technical director. Besides classroom instruction, the course aimed to ensure coaches got the most out of their training sessions with a larger focus on building and executing training sessions.

Then participants joined an officiating workshop hosted by Erlissa Delfin and Kristina Delos Reyes.. Participants learned basic concepts from the Laws of the Game and engaged in outdoor activities to learn more about positioning on the pitch, basic referee signals, fair play, and to recognize Laws of the Game infractions.

Cayla-Jayden Constantino, a 2021 Southern High School graduate, took part in the first coaching and officiating workshops of the Fana’ayuda I Famalao’an program in the summer last year.

“I definitely enjoyed the outside activities the most, I enjoyed coaching out there and also the reffing, it really opened my eyes to how hard it actually is (to be a referee) because I wasn’t initially prepared for it,” said Constantino after last year’s workshops. “The coaching workshop was actually very fun for me. I liked interacting with the player participants and how they were listening to me; it was also challenging though because I was having trouble catering to the younger division. We were making training sessions for U6 and what seemed simple was quite difficult (out on the pitch).”

Constantino said she hoped for more events, especially those that target younger female athletes.

“I think they’d really like these kinds of workshops. The workshops would make them open their eyes more about the opportunities in football and also make them more social, seeing how we had to work with so many other girls here,” saidConstantino, who most recently played for the Southern Cobras in the Bud Light Women’s Futsal League.

The KIA U15 Girls Event is the third and final component of the Fana’ayuda I Famalao’an program for its first cycle.

In addition to the KIA U15 Girls Event, the Ford U14 Boys and the Honda U17 Boys events kicked off Mar. 26, with matches on Saturdays through to Apr. 30. The most updated schedules for all Triple J Robbie Webber Youth League events is online at https://guamfa.powerupsports.com

