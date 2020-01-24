The 24th annual Kick the Fat 5K/10K Run/Walk and Health Smart Wellness Festival, hosted by the Pay-Less Community Foundation, is scheduled for Saturday at Paseo Stadium in Hagåtña.

Attracting thousands every year, the prestigious event will kick off with a two-minute fireworks displays before the start of each race.

The first 3,500 finishers will receive a Run Guam shirt or tank, and Health Smart bags.

Two cash prizes of $1,000 and $500 will be awarded to the schools with the largest participation. Benefiting the community, 100% of KTF proceeds will go to Duk Duk Goose Inc., Snakepit Wrestling Academy, Mañe'lu, and the University of Guam Endowment Foundation.

Registration is available online at paylessfoundation.com or at any Pay-Less Supermarket location.

After the races, runners are invited to take part in the Health Smart Wellness Festival, featuring exciting activities the whole family can enjoy, stated a news release. At the festival, in different zones, participants can interact with KTF fitness partners, recover, and get screened in the Health Check Zone. With tasty dishes in no short supply, runners can experience trending food outlets, and play freely in the adventure zone.

For food and drinks, racers are urged to bring cash. Coffee Slut, Market Deli, Boka Box, Mighty Purple and eduKitchen will be on hand selling their products.

Pay-Less reminds the community and businesses of the following race-day road closures. For runners’ safety, from 4 to 8 a.m., all north- and southbound lanes on Marine Corps Drive, from East Hagåtña, Route 8, to Adelup, Route 6, will be closed.

For more information, visit paylessfoundation.com or check them out on Facebook at facebook.com/paylesskickthefat