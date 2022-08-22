A new month, a different winner, as Ray San Nicolas upended top seed RJ Santos in the monthly finals of the Budweiser King of the Lanes bowling event held at the Central Lanes Bowling Center.

Santos opened the match by slamming the pocket with a turkey to take a 30-pin lead in the opening frames. However, an open in the fourth frame gave life to San Nicolas who doubled in the third and fourth stanzas which closed the gap to a single digit. San Nicolas took advantage of a missed 4-6-7-10 split by the southpaw to take a 10-pin lead as Santos ran into difficulties clearing the deck in the closing frames. San Nicolas maintained his one-mark lead before doubling in the final stanza for his first title of the year.

In the earlier rounds, Santos ousted Evan Duenas while San Nicolas bettered second seed Gregory Borja’s output to set the monthly finals stage. San Nicolas endured two additional rounds beating third seed Jay Leon Guerrero in the quarterfinals and eighth seed Ricky Duenas in the first elimination round.

Santos topped the qualifying round held earlier in the day averaging 223 pins per game on the long oil pattern. Borja finished 46 pins adrift in second as Leon Guerrero, San Nicolas, Maria Wood, Jeremiah Camacho, Darien Borja, Ricky Duenas, Cameron Santos, and Evan Duenas followed suit as the top 10 finishers to qualify for the elimination rounds.

Miyuki Kim rode a last-game qualifying round surge into the finale to maintain her top post and earn her second title of the year. Kim toppled Rudy Palaganas in the semifinal round before disposing of Corey Granillo in the finale of the Budweiser Prince of the Lanes category.

Kim led the prince field during the qualifying rounds, followed by Neal Flores, Sheila Bangs, Granillo, Palaganas, Von Cabral, Cris Leal, Bill Roberto, Charles Untalan, and Cesar Soriano who qualified for the elimination rounds.

The next Budweiser King and Prince of the Lanes will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1:30 p.m. at the Central Lanes Bowling Center.