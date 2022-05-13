Due to COVID-19 travel-related regulations and social distancing requirements, the Guam National Tennis Federation has not been able to host international events for more than two years.

But on May 3, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero lifted the mandatory mask requirement, the island’s final coronavirus restriction, paving the way for GNTF to begin hosting tournaments at the Guam National Training Center in Harmon.

Beginning Monday, the GNTC will begin hosting four International Tennis Federation World Tennis Tour events - two junior boys and girls competitions, followed by back-to-back high-level men’s professional tournaments.

After a qualification round May 15, the GNTF will begin its four-tournament extravaganza with the J4 Dededo King’s Guam World Tennis Tour, an ITF event featuring players from around the globe, ranked as high as No. 332 in the world. Immediately following the tournament, which will feature several athletes from Guam, a second King’s J4 event will get under way. At the conclusion of the junior tournaments, professionally ranked players in the 200 to 500 range will compete in consecutive M25 Harmon King’s Guam World Tennis Tour events. Athletes competing in these mid-professional-level events will be competing for a share of $25,000.

The tournaments, which will feature singles and doubles competition, are sponsored by King’s Restaurants and Guam Visitors Bureau and presented by GTA.

In years past, Guam has hosted J5 junior and M15 professional tournaments, the lowest in their respective levels, but the ITF urged GNTF to host back-to-back higher-level events. GNTF President Torgun Smith, who also serves as tournament director, shared that he told the ITF that it may be beyond the local federation's capability to be able to host four tournaments in a row. Smith further explained that the ITF understood and helped with funding.

“The ITF asked us if we could do two 25s, and I said ‘no,'” Smith recalled an initial conversation. “‘There’s no way, we struggled to do one 15.’”

“But they made an effort to help us because there's not much going on in the region. They helped us a bit financially with the gap and encouraged us to do it,” added Smith. “We’re going for it.”

In 2021, as much of the world remained closed to foreign travel, the ITF approached Smith and asked him if Guam would consider hosting two consecutive M25s. At the time, Guam's COVID-19 case numbers were low and the tournaments were added to the ITF’s calendar. But, as reported coronavirus cases due to the delta variant began skyrocketing, one by one, tournaments were canceled, including both of Guam’s.

Playing consecutive tournaments is attractive to all stakeholders, especially the athletes. Not having to absorb travel costs by flying to another tournament, the Guam-based tournaments had attracted players in the low 200s, a first-ever for the island.

“The higher-level tournaments are one thing, but the second thing is, players are more interested in coming where they can play two weeks in a row without having to travel. That’s what makes it attractive,” Smith said.

Not only will the pros be able to save money on airfare and other travel-related expenses, the M25 tournaments offer larger purses and more points, which makes it possible for athletes to further their careers in larger, more prestigious tournaments.

“Because it's a 25, you get more points, more money and higher rankings,” Smith said. “I expect we'll have several in the 200 to 500 range.”