The Guam U15 Boys National Team dropped to 0-2 in the FIBA U15 Oceania Championship, falling to New Zealand 125-54 Tuesday night at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao.

Both Guam and the Kiwis struggled from 3-point land, but the taller New Zealand squad had their way in the paint, scoring all but six of their 55 baskets directly under the basket.

Merrick Rillstone led New Zealand with a game-high 22 points and 11 rebounds. The Kiwis' other double-double kid, Troy Plumtree, added 12 points and 11 boards. Rounding out New Zealand’s productivity, Liam Van Der Hayden scored 14 points, Hayden Jones scored 14 points and secured nine boards, Lachlan Crate scored 14 points and Dov Silberstein chipped in with 13 points.

Guam had a difficult time keeping up with New Zealand, as the visitors scored 33 fast-break points, scoring 46 of their points off turnovers.

In a game where numbers told the tale, New Zealand led in every statistical category, including assists (33-8) and rebounds (64-39).

Leading Team Guam, Michael Bork Jr. scored 12 points and Noah Hernandez dropped in 10 points.