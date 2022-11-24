Guam scored the first 2 points in their FIBA U15 Oceania Championship quarterfinals playoff game against New Zealand, but the Kiwis went on a 14-0 run, showing why they are one of the top two teams in the tournament, beating Guam 99-51.

After Arriah Arceo’s game-opening, swooping layup, the turnover bug bit Guam, leading to New Zealand controlling the transition game.

Arceo ended the run with a banked 3-pointer from the top of the key, but it did little to slow down the bigger, more physical Kiwis.

On Guam’s next possession, Sazzy Quintanilla drained a 3-pointer, but that only seemed to ignite New Zealand’s fire, as they went on a 10-0 run, extending their lead 24-8 as the first quarter ended.

Guam entered the second quarter strong, with Jia Peters making a layup and Quintanilla draining her second 3-pointer.

Despite Guam’s effort, New Zealand furthered its lead. Coming at Guam from all positions, Emma Rogers scored 10 first-half points and Sophia Hickey Graecyn Parahi and Zenthia Stowers scored 9 points apiece in the opening 20 minutes of play. Taking advantage of the huge height differential, New Zealand scored all but two of their 24 made baskets directly under the basket.

As the half wore on, Guam struggled with possession, as New Zealand applied a staunch full-court press. In the first half, Guam amassed 29 turnovers, leading to 24 points for New Zealand, 16 on the fast break. At the end of 20 minutes, New Zealand led 60-24.

New Zealand started the third quarter with as much determination as the first, blitzing to a 9-0 run as they raced into the semifinals.

After the third quarter, New Zealand led 82-39, putting the game further out of reach.

Leading New Zealand’s effort, Rogers and Hickey scored co-team-high 15 points. Hickey, who recorded New Zealand’s only double-double, also grabbed 10 rebounds. Parahi finished with 14 points, Stowers scored 13 points and Keija May Miringaorangi and Pahlyss Hokianga-Heather each scored 10 points.

For team Guam, Quintanilla led all scorers with 22 points. Peters, just shy of a double-double, scored 9 points and hauled in eight boards. Arceo finished with 7 points, seven rebounds and three steals.