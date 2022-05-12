Knight-laden Eagles shut out Cougars for soccer championship

With two goals from seniors Yasmeen Lopez and Kaia Malakooti, the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles girls soccer team defeated the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars in Tuesday night’s Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam girls soccer championship game 2-0.

Early in the season, Lopez and Malakooti played for St. John’s School but joined the Eagles after a series of injuries and players choosing to play other sports gutted the defending-champion Knights.

During the regular season, the Cougars won the head-to-head series 2-nil. In those two games, the Cougars outscored the Eagles 8-2.

With the title on the line and four former Knights starting for the Eagles, Harvest won when it counted most.

“After losing two to them (6-1 and 2-1) in the regular season, we were really motivated tonight,” Lopez said. “Everybody did such a good job today. The first five minutes of the game, it was a bit rough. I’d say it was the nerves.”

Neither team controlled the tempo in the opening minutes, as shots were hard to come by and defenses played with full intensity.

About midway through the first half, Lopez delivered a rainbow chip shot from about 20 yards out that floated over the outstretched vertical hands of Academy goalkeeper Taylor-Love Duenas.

The Eagles, a short time later, scored their second goal, the last goal by either team to find the back of the net.

Malakooti, moments before the halftime horn, rifled a shot past Duenas.

Harvest head coach Janae French shared that the win was possible because of what they learned playing the Cougars earlier in the season.

“We made some switches later on in the season, moving Olivia Haddock back to defense,” she said. “That really made a big difference adding that speed. Danni Jo (Santos) too, brought her back and that really helped out.”

Holding the high-powered Cougars scoreless, goalkeeper Gabi Moser made several brilliant saves.

“We played composed tonight, and I think that’s what was missing in our last game against them,” French said. “We controlled the ball, passed a lot more, and had much better opportunities.”