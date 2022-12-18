Friday afternoon the St. John’s School Knights beat the Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School Obispos in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam middle school football championship match.

Both teams came into the much anticipated final undefeated, having played to a 1-all draw in their regular season match.

Both teams came out looking to stamp their authority on the match early on as they battled for superior field position. Neither team was able to create any clear-cut chances, as each team’s defense was poised in their execution to thwart the opposition’s attack. The few half-chances that were created by each team were dealt with almost effortlessly by both goalkeepers, who stood out during the first half for their bravery and their abilities.

As the first half was nearing its end, it appeared the game would go into the break at a deadlock. With just a few minutes remaining, a long ball was brought down by the Knights' No. 9, WooJoo Joung, who did well to hold off the opposition midfielder, using his size advantage well to turn while protecting the ball.

Without even picking his head up to identify the goalkeeper’s location, Joung took a shot from distance, using the toe-poke technique, which consists of low back lift in the shooting foot, allowing the shooter to get a shot off much quicker than usual. The ball sailed through the air, just clearing the outstretched arm of the Obispos goalkeeper before it dropped just enough to fall right under the crossbar, giving the Knights the 1-0 lead in the 28th minute.

As the Knights celebrated, the Obispos rallied around each other to keep things positive and to keep pushing forward to find the equalizer before the half. Unfortunately for the Bishop team, the Knights were right down by their goal again just seconds after the kickoff. A long ball was sent into the Obispos box, which the defense attempted to clear, only for it to bounce off multiple players in the area. It ended up bouncing kindly for the Knights, landing fortuitously at the feet of their No. 11, Leo Akebashi. Rather than trying to do too much with it, Akebashi took a shot from a tight angle as the ball bounced, somehow sneaking it past the Bishop netminder and into the side netting of the far post, giving the Knights the 2-0 lead in the 29th minute. That would be the last of the action in the first half as the referee blew his whistle for halftime shortly after.

The Obispos now had the tough task of coming back from being down 2 goals with 30 minutes left to play. As the second half got underway, they came out firing, putting the Knights' defense under immediate pressure with some long balls over the top.

Multiple times it looked like they were going to get on the scoreboard, only to be denied by some last-ditch defending or some outstanding play by the St. John’s goalkeeper. Bishop continued to search for a goal as the half went on, showing some amazing heart, continuously pushing forward, but the Knights were equal to the task.

St. John’s was able to relieve some of the pressure via some great work by midfielder Trey Jacot who was able to dribble the ball out of his half and up the left sideline on multiple occasions.

The Obispos defense held firm when needed, getting the ball up the field as quickly as possible as they knew they needed multiple goals to get back into the game. They continued to knock on the door of the Knights' defense time and time again but ultimately they could not find the goal they so desperately needed.

After an entertaining second-half battle, the championship match came to an end, with the Knights' first-half goals being enough to crown them the 2022 IIAAG middle school champions. Both teams played an excellent match and they should be proud of what they’ve accomplished this season.

After the match, The Guam Daily Post spoke with St. John’s head coach, P.K. Harmon. Harmon was quick to heap praise on the Bishop team, noting their regular season draw, crediting the Obispos with bringing out the best in his own players.

When discussing the championship match, he noted that they wanted to build off of that first result, “despite the challenging conditions of that first match, we managed to maintain possession. We knew if we could do that again and if we could keep our shape (in the final), especially in the midfield, we would give ourselves a good chance to come out on top.”

When asked about the goals that came a minute after each other late in the first half, Harmon said, “All season we talked about how goals come in bursts. Leading up to this match we practiced various set pieces that might give us chances in this way. We also focused on quick attacks – scoring first is always an advantage.”

In the end, he was happy with the way the season went not just for his team, but for everyone. “I'm grateful for all the schools, coaches and players in the IIAAG middle school league this season. The level of play has improved and the number of participating schools has increased. This is good for competition and the development of football for our island,” he said.